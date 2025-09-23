Freakier Friday, starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, has succeeded in box office and is now on track to achieve another feat worldwide. It is set to beat the worldwide haul of a horror hit of this year and is less than a million away from beating it. Keep scrolling for more.

It is the sequel to Freaky Friday, released over a decade ago in 2003. The fans enjoyed Lindsay and Jamie’s reunion in this sequel, which resulted in the film’s success. Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, and Manny Jacinto joined the cast alongside the OG members in this sequel.

Crossed the $150 million milestone worldwide

Lindsay Lohan’s film is performing adequately at the box office. It earned better numbers than MCU’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps this weekend. The comedy sequel collected $1.1 million on its 7th weekend at the domestic box office. The box office collection of the film in North America has hit $92.9 million. Internationally, the film collected $57.96 million after 45 days. Combining the domestic and the overseas totals, the worldwide collection has hit $150.8 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $92.9 million

International – $57.9 million

Worldwide – $150.8 million

Set to beat 28 Years Later to break into the 2025 top 20 highest-grossing films list

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Freakier Friday is less than $1 million away from the global haul of 28 Years Later. Danny Boyle‘s film collected $151.23 million worldwide and is the 20th highest-grossing film of the year. Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis’ film will soon surpass 28 Years Later and break into the top 20 grossers list this year.

More about the film

Freakier Friday was made on a budget of $45 million and earned around $37.5 million more than its break-even target. This is good for the comedy genre, which often suffers financially. Freakier Friday’s box office success also ensures a secure future for the franchise. It was released in theaters on August 8.

