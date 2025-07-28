Lindsay Lohan began her career as a child actor, making her debut at the age of 10 in the television soap opera Another World. However, it was her breakthrough role in The Parent Trap that catapulted her to fame and marked the beginning of her mainstream success. Over the years, she not only built a brand around herself but also experienced the highs and lows of celebrity life. Starting her career so young, Lohan has spent decades in the spotlight, earning—and at times losing—millions along the way.

So yes, she’s rich, but Lindsay Lohan’s net worth has seen several ups and downs due to her personal struggles. Issues like substance use, legal troubles, and rehab costs have impacted her financial standing over the years. While she is now reportedly healthy, sober, and back in the film industry, her net worth is still on a slow path to recovery. Scroll ahead to explore how her fortune has evolved.

What Is Lindsay Lohan’s Net Worth?

According to the latest data available on Celebrity Net Worth, Lindsay Lohan has an estimated net worth of $2 million. At the height of her career, she was one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actresses and reportedly earned around $28 million from film salaries alone. While that figure is substantial, her current net worth may seem low in comparison, largely due to financial setbacks stemming from legal and personal challenges, including reported bankruptcy issues.

After transitioning from a child star to an adult lead, Lindsay Lohan began earning significantly higher paychecks. She reportedly earned $550,000 for Freaky Friday, and $1 million each for Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and Mean Girls. The success of Mean Girls catapulted her to greater fame, leading to even bigger paydays — she earned a total of $7.5 million for three subsequent films: Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005), Just My Luck (2006), and Georgia Rule (2007).

Lindsay Lohan’s income hasn’t come solely from acting. She also ventured into the music industry, recording tracks for her movies like Freaky Friday and releasing two studio albums: Speak (2004) and A Little More Personal (Raw) (2005). Additionally, she earned income from modeling, including posing for Playboy, and from her appearance in an interview series with Oprah Winfrey.

As she was riding high on success, Lindsay Lohan’s struggles with alcoholism and substance use were heavily scrutinized by the tabloids, which labeled her a ‘party girl.’ By 2012, her career had nearly hit rock bottom—she earned just $300,000 for her role in Liz & Dick. Toward the end of that year, she had fallen into debt. Alongside legal troubles and personal issues, her extravagant lifestyle further strained her finances. According to Business Insider, she owed $233K in back taxes, and the IRS had even seized control of her accounts.

However, Lindsay Lohan has made significant strides in recovering from the setbacks she faced over the years. While the exact earnings from her three Netflix projects—Falling for Christmas, Irish Wish, and Our Little Secret—are not publicly known, these films played a key role in reviving her career. She also appears to have established a promising partnership with the streaming platform. On the work front, Lohan is set to return to the big screen in Freakier Friday, reuniting with Jamie Lee Curtis.

