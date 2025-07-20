Hollywood is such a place where fame and wealth can come and go without any notice. One such brilliant actress was Lindsay Lohan, who reportedly lost many projects because of her substance abuse and legal troubles that made her unreliable. Even though she has been better ever since and even returned to the big screens with double dedication and sincerity, the allegations against her name have never gone away.

Back in 2013, Lohan was court-ordered to enroll herself at the Betty Ford Clinic for a 90-day tenure for rehabilitation. Before that could happen, the actress opened up about her journey and her addiction in an interview with Piers Morgan for London’s Daily Mail newspaper. During that conversation, she admitted that she has never been a heavy drinker, and despite all the accusations of her failed drug tests and drug possession, she only used cocaine “three to four times”. Scroll ahead to find out more about her.

Lindsay Lohan’s Journey From Her First Time Using Cocaine To Going To Rehab

During the conversation with Piers Morgan, Lohan shared that her career started to go off the rails in 2007. In that phase, she was twice convicted of drunk driving, once for cocaine use, went to rehab three times, and spent 84 hours in jail. She said, “And from then on, the press were on me all the time. It was the first time I’d taken drugs. I was out in a club with people I shouldn’t have been with, and took cocaine, and got in the car. It was so stupid,” (via CNN).

However, Lohan doesn’t consider herself an alcoholic as she stayed away from alcohol after her first hangover since she was 17, because her mother made her sleep with vomit on herself. She further continued, “I’ve never woken up in the morning and had a drink. But when I was younger, I was definitely going out too much and I was drinking too much.”

Does Lindsay Lohan Believe She Was A Junkie?

The Freakier Friday actress even mentioned that cocaine has never been her favorite drug; instead, it reminded her of her dad. She said, “It reminds me of my dad. I took it four times in a period from about the age of 20 to 23, and I got caught twice.” The actress added that cocaine made her feel a little buzzed and uncomfortable. Rather, her choice of drugs had been “pot, obviously, and Ecstasy,” she continued, “I liked that (Ecstasy) better than the others.”

However, she never called herself a junkie. Why? Lohan explained, “It’s the truth. I’ve never taken heroin either, never injected myself with anything, never done LSD. Those things all scare me. I’ve never been a junkie, and never will be,” she said. “I just like going out late to clubs with friends and listening to music. Always have done. It’s not that unusual for girls of 26!”

But whatever happened, she always found her way back to her career. Well, did you know about Lindsay Lohan’s substance abuse and legal problems? Let us know.

