Hollywood has often seen multiple talented actresses squabble over getting a role in a movie and sharing their regret if that didn’t work out. In the film industry, many divas start off with small roles and then, after a mindboggling performance, they become famous all over. Sofia Vergara has been such an actress. She had made a name for herself in the industry after featuring in Modern Family for 11 years, which ended in 2020. But many might not know that she had become the highest-paid actress in that same year.

However, despite becoming the highest-paid Hollywood actress, she couldn’t surpass Sandra Bullock’s paycheck for Gravity. Yes, that’s right. In her whole career, Bullock got her highest salary for that movie, and many people have no idea about it. If you don’t know about that either, then scroll ahead and find out more about her highest paycheck and her current net worth.

How Much Did Sandra Bullock Earn For Gravity?

Sandra Bullock is one of the most versatile actresses that Hollywood has ever seen. For her movie Gravity, she earned $74 million as her paycheck, according to Parade. According to the outlet, the actress got $20 million as her salary from the movie, and later got a 15% cut from the global box office revenue, as it generated $723 million at the worldwide box office, via Box Office Mojo.

Not only did the actress receive a massive paycheck from Gravity, but she also garnered a lot of appreciation for her performance in the film from the critics. This movie also led her to earn nominations at the Oscars. For those who don’t know, Alfonso Cuarón’s movie explored the theme of space. The storyline revolves around Dr Ryan Stone (Sandra Bullock), an engineer who embarks on her first space mission, while Matt Kowalski (George Clooney), an astronaut who is on his last mission. How they survive after their space shuttle was hit by debris is all about the film. The movie earned seven Oscars, including Cuarón winning in the Best Director category, and several nominations.

Sandra Bullock, over the years, made a mark for herself in this industry, which led her to earn such a huge paycheck in Gravity. But do you know how much she started with? Well, the actress debuted with the film Hangmen but got recognition after featuring in Speed, alongside Keanu Reeves, which was released in 1994. Back then, she had received $500,000 for her role (via Parade), which translates to $900,000 in today’s dollars.

Not bad at all. Bullock has always tried her hand in all sorts of genres, be it rom-com like Proposal, or action like Speed, or thriller like Bird Box, she has done it all. She deserves all the fame and wealth. What do you think?

