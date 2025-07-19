In the Hollywood world of over-the-top action, few stars have taken hits like Jackie Chan and Michelle Yeoh. Both icons have carved their reputations in cinematic history with gravity-defying arrangements and real bruises to attest to it. But once, behind the scenes of a heart-stopping moment on Police Story 3: Supercop, things swerved dangerously off-script. An intricate stunt nearly spiraled into a catastrophe, and the Academy-winning actress could’ve been extremely hurt or worse. But Jackie Chan’s lightning-fast reflexes booted in just in time.

When Jackie Chan Saved Michelle Yeoh During a Failed Stunt

Back in 1992, during the making of Police Story 3: Supercop, Jackie Chan and Michelle Yeoh were not just co-stars, they were their own stunt replicas. Known for shirking the safety net and doing things the hard (and painful) way, they were in the thick of filming a high-risk hunt scene. In one bit, Yeoh’s character, Jessica Yang, was assumed to leap from a speeding van onto the front of Chan’s moving car. And not everything went as choreographed.

Yeoh had done her part. She mounted on the roof of the van. The car moved into place. Cameras rolled. But as she hopped, the planned stunt took a scary turn. The car’s windshield, rigged to shatter on impact, stubbornly refused to break. That meant Jackie Chan, stationed behind the wheel, couldn’t reach out to grab her as planned. The margin for error was zero, and she began slipping.

Speaking to GQ, Yeoh recalled the moment with chilling clarity: “The windscreen did not shatter. The things that were supposed to make it [break] didn’t. So Jackie couldn’t get a handle on me. When you look, watch the outtakes, he scrambled over the windscreen and tried to hold onto me. Luckily, he grabbed onto a bit of my shirt as I was sliding off the car. He saved me, I think, my life.”

Michelle Yeoh did not fall headfirst off a speeding car in Supercop for her role in Shang-Chi to be her legacy

Yes, he caught her by her shirt. And just like that, a stunt gone sideways turned into a near-miraculous save. While the definitive take looked uncluttered on screen, what audiences didn’t see was the very real prospect that Yeoh might have tripped off a moving vehicle and into serious damage.

Their long-standing rapport helped. Yeoh and Chan go way back, first teaming up for a Hong Kong TV ad in 1985. Since then, they’ve built a professional association anchored in reciprocal respect and an abundance of on-set battle scars.

No synopsis needed Jackie Chan, Michelle Yeoh, in something called SuperCop? Take my money!

Michelle Yeoh, who went on to win an Academy Award decades later, hasn’t forgotten that split-second decision that saved her. Jackie Chan, with years of stunt experience and a sixth sense for disaster, acted fast. And it made all the difference.

