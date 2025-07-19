Prime Video has pushed The Green Inferno back into the spotlight, nearly ten years after its theatrical release. Eli Roth’s Amazonian nightmare, once dismissed as a niche horror curiosity, has clawed its way into the top 10 global Prime Video rankings. According to Flixpatrol, it took the ninth spot yesterday, with 72 points on its very first day. This is a notable bump for a film that barely crossed $13 million at the box office when it opened.

What Is The Green Inferno About?

The Green Inferno brought a brutal throwback to the Italian cannibal genre, long before Midsommar sent audiences spinning. The story, inspired by Cannibal Holocaust, throws student activists into the Amazon rainforest, only for them to be captured by a flesh-eating tribe. It is more blood-soaked than most horror films made in the last decade, and it never really aimed for mainstream comfort.

The film took two years between its festival premiere at TIFF in 2013 and its theatrical run in 2015, despite being made for around $5 million, reports Collider. Around the same time, Roth also released Knock Knock, a home invasion thriller starring Keanu Reeves and Ana de Armas, with Lorenza Izzo headlining both projects. While Knock Knock leaned on psychological suspense, The Green Inferno poured on the gore, almost with a sense of grim pleasure.

The movie’s critical reception was rough, though. It is still hovering around a 38% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, with the audience score dipping even lower. The film was always meant for a niche crowd, but those who appreciated Roth’s earlier works like Cabin Fever and Hostel found something familiar in its over-the-top brutality.

Prime Video’s Top Streaming Titles Right Now

As of July 18, The Green Inferno is slotted behind Heads of State, a comedy starring John Cena, Idris Elba, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. That film currently holds the top spot, followed by The Accountant 2 and Oppenheimer. Others in the top 10 include A Working Man and The Last Voyage of the Demeter.

Roth has experimented with genres since then, including a children’s movie and a documentary, but his latest project, Borderlands, did not land well. With over $120 million poured into it, the adaptation barely crossed $30 million globally, per Box Office Mojo.

The Green Inferno Trailer

