James Gunn’s Superman reboot, starring David Corenswet as the iconic superhero, is flying high in theaters worldwide. According to The Numbers, it has already raked in nearly $273 million at the global box office. Moreover, the film has struck a chord with both critics and audiences, earning an impressive 83% critics’ score and a 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. On IMDb, Superman currently holds a solid user rating of 7.6/10.

The Biggest Risk Taken In Superman

Superman marks the beginning of the newly reimagined DC Universe, and there is always a certain level of risk involved with a massively mounted film with a production budget of $225 million. Another bold choice was casting David Corenswet, a relatively unknown face, as the new Superman, a decision that could have sparked adverse comparisons with Henry Cavill. Interestingly, according to James Gunn, neither of these was the biggest gamble.

In a recent interview with Josh Horowitz (via Happy Sad Confused podcast), James Gunn was quizzed about the biggest risk that was taken in his Superman reboot. He promptly replied, “The biggest risk I took was to put a 12-minute talking scene in a superhero movie, and there is just no doubt about that.” He further revealed that it’s also his favorite scene from the film.” The scene in question features David Corenswet’s Superman and Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane engaged in a serious conversation.

We believe that meaningful scenes like this give a film more depth and emotional resonance, beyond all the action and spectacle that are hallmarks of a superhero movie. And that’s what separates a great film from just a good one. You can watch Gunn’s full interview here:

Superman: Plot

The film centers on Clark Kent (David Corenswet) in his early days as a reporter and how he tries to find a balance between his Kryptonian legacy and his human upbringing in Smallville. The movie also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, among other cast members. It also has some adorable scenes featuring Krypto the Superdog, who is expected to return in Milly Alcock’s Supergirl next year.

Superman Trailer

