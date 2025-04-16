Jackie Chan once shared a chilling story from his days as a nightclub bouncer that haunted him for weeks. After a violent encounter, he discovered something unsettling and began to fear the worst. He anxiously scoured newspapers for a month, dreading what he might find. Chan is a martial arts master, and he did not want to use that to hurt someone; therefore, he decided to leave his job as a bouncer. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Karate Kid actor is known for blending martial arts with physical comedy and daring stunts. His screen presence always attracts attention for his flawless fight scenes and excellent comedy. His breakthrough films include Drunken Master, Project A, and more. Some of his Hollywood successes include The Tuxedo and the Rush Hour franchise. He is a global star who received numerous accolades, including an honorary Oscar in 2016 for his contributions to movies.

According to an interview with Britain’s Sunday Mirror via Showbiz Cheatsheet, Jackie Chan opened up about why he had left his job as a nightclub bouncer. The actor never liked violence, and that one incident went a little too far, and he was young and lost his cool. Chan said, “I believe in peace. I learned to do martial arts when I was young, and I wanted to be a bouncer, but after one particular fight, I learned that if you hurt someone, you can actually hurt yourself.”

Chan added, “I had a scuffle with someone, and two days later, I found out his tooth was still in my hand – I thought there was a problem with my bone. I didn’t know if I’d killed the guy or just knocked him down, and I was petrified for a whole month. I read the newspapers every day to find out if I’d killed someone.”

This incident highlights Jackie Chan’s strong sense of responsibility and his dedication to using his skills for good.

