In the early 2000s, she was the queen of teen comedies with hits like Mean Girls and Freaky Friday, but behind the scenes, Lindsay Lohan struggled with addiction. Her run-ins with the law and multiple stints in rehab became a tabloid fixture, with the actress often in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

The cost of rehab and the toll it took on her career were staggering. Not only did Lindsay face rehab expenses that skyrocketed, but her ongoing troubles caused her to lose out on major roles, including high-profile films and endorsement deals. As she tried to regain control of her life, her once-bright future seemed clouded by her personal battles, leaving many to wonder what might have been.

High Cost of Lindsay Lohan’s Rehab Stints and Career Setbacks

Lindsay Lohan’s struggles with addiction weren’t just draining emotionally, they were seriously expensive. The Mean Girls star’s five rehab stints racked up a hefty bill, with an estimated $150,000 spent on the treatment. This staggering amount was nearly 10% of her reported net worth of $2 million at the time, as per Huff Post. But the financial burden didn’t end with rehab.

Lohan’s personal battles caused her to lose out on major roles that could have turned her career around. Once a red-hot Hollywood commodity, she found herself on the sidelines, missing out on high-profile projects due to her troubled reputation. From canceled deals to lost movie parts, the financial cost of her addiction wasn’t just about rehab, it was about opportunities slipping through her fingers.

The impact of these setbacks could still be felt in the years that followed, as Lindsay struggled to regain her footing in the entertainment industry. What might have been a comeback story instead became a cautionary tale about the price of addiction and the toll it can take on both your health and your career.

Lindsay Lohan Once Called Rehab a “Joke”

Lindsay Lohan, the queen of drama, has a unique take on rehab that might just make you raise an eyebrow or two. With six rehab visits under her belt, Lindsay thinks it’s high time to ditch the rehab routine. She called her court-ordered stays “a joke” and insisted that being locked up in rehab for months on end isn’t really rehab at all. “I don’t think I need to be on lockdown for three months,” she told Piers Morgan during a visit on the Today Show, practically rolling her eyes.

Instead, she’s convinced that working with children abroad would be a better use of her time. Who needs detox when you can spread some good vibes, right? Her rehab mantra is pretty clear, rehab doesn’t make her an addict, just a regular girl trying to find her way. Lindsay’s not about that “drinking and drugging” lifestyle.

In fact, she’s only dabbled in ecstasy (a few times) and admits to using Adderall to cope with jet lag. But let’s be real: She’s still got her legal troubles, with that pesky 90-day rehab sentence for reckless driving and lying to cops.

Lindsay Lohan’s Hollywood Comeback

Lindsay Lohan is officially back, and this time, she’s taking Hollywood by storm with a renewed sense of purpose. After stepping away from the spotlight for several years, the actress made her return under the guidance of Oprah Winfrey, filming the docu-series Lindsay (2014) that followed her attempt to get her career back on track.

Lohan then took the stage in the London West End production of Speed-the-Plow (2014), followed by a role in the second season of Sick Note (2018), and a panelist gig on Masked Singer Australia (2019). In 2019, she even opened three beach clubs in Greece, which were featured on the MTV reality show Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.

But her true Hollywood resurgence came with a multi-picture deal with Netflix, marking the start of a series of romantic comedies. She starred in Falling for Christmas (2022), Irish Wish (2024), and Our Little Secret (2024), proving she still had that iconic charm. Now, with Freakier Friday (2025) on the horizon, fans are eagerly awaiting her return as Anna Coleman, a role that has become synonymous with her early career.

Lohan’s comeback is not just about roles and red carpets. It’s about balance. With her family life and motherhood now at the forefront, Lindsay has embraced a more peaceful, intentional approach to her career. Hollywood better watch out, Lindsay Lohan is back, stronger, smarter, and ready for whatever comes next.

