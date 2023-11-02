Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan is among the stars who often land in trouble for her scandalous behavior. She was once accused by actor James Franco of stalking him and just wouldn’t let him be. The actor opened up about it in an interview, and his words reflected frustration and annoyance all over it. Keep scrolling to get the juicy deets!

Franco is a very prominent personality in Hollywood, while Lohan is also a famous face since childhood. The actress got recognition for her role in The Parent Trap, and her fame skyrocketed with the film Mean Girls. Lohan is no new to controversies, from driving under the influence of drugs to allegedly hitting someone with a car and allegedly trying to kidnap a kid; she had been a mess.

Almost a decade ago, Lindsay Lohan had put James Franco on her alleged s*x list, which forced the actor to speak up about it. Although he revealed they may have kissed, he never slept with the Mean Girls alum. The Spider-Man actor opened up about it on the Howard Stern Show and called his kiss with Lindsay ‘lame.’

Franco said, “She’s so delusional!” He went on to add that if Lohan was brought in public and was questioned about whether she had s*x with James, she would have said yes to it. The Spider-Man 2 star added, “I’d come home late to the hotel, and she’d come find me.” He added, “She even broke into my room one time … I opened my eyes, and there’s Lindsay in my room at 3 a.m.” Lohan was around 17 or 18 years of age when the kiss between her and Franco took place, and the latter was very aware of that; probably that’s why he called her delusional.

As per James Franco, the kiss between him and Lindsay Lohan took place in 2004 when her Mean Girls came out, and coincidentally, Franco was considered for the role of Aaron Samuels. The film’s actor, Daniel Franzese, revealed it in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

Meanwhile, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert reprise their iconic Mean Girls roles for Walmart’s Black Friday advertisement. It is a nostalgic rush for all the fans of this iconic film. From the dialogue to the actors and their outfits, the film is still a pop culture classic and probably will always be that way.

