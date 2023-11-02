Jada Pinkett Smith recently made many bombshell revelations about her and her estranged husband, Will Smith’s equation. The actress revealed that they had been separated since 2016 and were not even living together during her husband’s infamous Oscar slap incident with Chris Rock. While the MIB actor has already addressed the situation by saying he did not know what Jada was going through, a new source revealed that the actor is considering divorce as an option.

Jada and Will went out for a few years before tying the knot in 1997. At that time, the actress was pregnant with her first child, Jaden Smith. The couple later also welcomed their daughter Willow.

The Matrix actress has released her tell-all memoir Worthy, in which she has detailed her long-term marriage with Will Smith. During the promotion of her memoir, Jada Pinkett Smith made many revelations about her marriage with the actor and added that they have been separated since 2016. She also claimed that she never cheated on Smith despite how upset he looked on her show in 2020.

Now, a source told Heat Magazine that the King Richard star is humiliated and “wants a divorce” from Jada due to her claims. While she mentioned that divorce was not an option as she and Will Smith are working on their marriage at the moment, the latter allegedly feels otherwise. The insider added that Will was “blindsided” by his estranged wife’s claims as she did not ask for his approval to discuss their private life in public. The revelations have made the Pursuit of Happyness star more “emasculated than ever.”

The source further claimed that Will also felt betrayed when Jada Pinkett Smith addressed his Oscar slapgate incident. While the actor knows there are $400 million to discuss, but he is “hurt and angry, and this is the final straw.” “He wants to divorce and end the charade.” The insider also claimed that Will Smith still loves Jada Pinkett Smith and always wanted a real relationship, but that ship has sailed.

Well, now we can only wait for an announcement from Will Smith about the matter.

