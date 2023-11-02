DC’s The Flash, starring Ezra Miller, might have done a poor job at the box office, but it did materialize Nicolas Cage’s Superman on screen. The senior actor shared his experience of doing the Chronobowl scene in a recent interview and revealed that he was on the set for about three hours. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Apart from Cage’s caped superhero, the audiences saw different versions of Superman, including Christopher and George Reeves. For the unversed, Cage was supposed to do a film with Tim Burton as the DC superhero, but it unfortunately never happened.

Nicolas Cage is currently gearing up for his A24 film Dream Scenario and recently appeared in an interview with Yahoo Movies. Cage shared his experience of working on The Flash, led by Ezra Miller. He said, “First and foremost, I was on set. They did put a lot of time into building the suit … and I think [Andy Muschietti] is a terrific director, he is a great guy and a great director, and I loved his two It movies. … What I was supposed to do was literally just be standing in an alternate dimension, if you will, and witnessing the destruction of the universe.”

Nicolas Cage continued and said that his Kal El was witnessing the end of the universe and had a concise amount of time to convey anything. He recalled, “I had no dialogue [so had to] convey with my eyes the emotion. So that’s what I did. I was on set for maybe three hours.”

Nicolas Cage‘s Superman in The Flash standing amid the chaos was nothing but CGI, further explained the actor. He was fighting a giant spider in an alternate universe and said that he had no idea about it before he saw the picture. He also shared that the makers didn’t use AI in The Flash and added, “I just think that they did something with it, and again, it’s out of my control.”

On the work front, Nicolas Cage’s Dream Scenario was screened at the Toronto Film Festival in September this year. The film will be released this month only for everyone to watch.

