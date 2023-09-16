The Flash was one of the most anticipated movies for multiple reasons before it hit the theatres. Good, bad, ugly, any reason; the movie was trending everywhere but that did not reflect at the box office at all. Shaped like a proper event film, it has almost the entire (then) existing DCEU in it and everyone was fighting the race against time travelling. While every possible big name associated with the DC wing was involved, the stakes rose much higher when the world realised Nicolas Cage was playing Superman. Tim Burton now reacts quite bluntly to it.

To give you a quick recap, Tim Burton was making Superman Lives, a version of the Kryptonian Prince in the late 1990s. For the same, he hired Cage, who then had even screen tested, and the pictures are all over the internet already. However, the fate wasn’t on the filmmaker’s side, and the movie never got made. Two decades later, WB decided to use the actor in The Flash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, as Tim Burton has moved on from Superman Lives, the filmmaker is talking about Warner Bros. using his Superman Nicolas Cage and Batman Michael Keaton in The Flash. The filmmaker has a very harsh opinion and feels that the studio ended up culturally misappropriating both iconic figures. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Comicbook, Tim Burton, talking about Nicolas Cage playing Superman and Michael Keaton playing Batman in The Flash, said, “No, I don’t have regrets, I will say this: when you work that long on a project and it doesn’t happen, it affects you for the rest of your life. Because you get passionate about things, and each thing is an unknown journey, and it wasn’t there yet. But it’s one of those experiences that never leaves you, a little bit. But also it goes into another AI thing, and this is why I think I’m over it with the studio.”

Tim Burton added, “They can take what you did, Batman or whatever, and culturally misappropriate it, or whatever you want to call it. Even though you’re a slave of Disney or Warner Brothers, they can do whatever they want. So in my latter years of life, I’m in quiet revolt against all this.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Goes Braless, Exposing Her N*pples In A Completely Sheer Bodysuit In Italy Amid Series Of Controversial NSFW Looks

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News