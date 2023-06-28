Nicolas Cage is one of the most acclaimed actors in the showbiz industry. With many blockbuster hits in his career, the actor was recently a part of DC’s The Flash movie, where he played the scrapped version of his Superman, which never got into production. However, apart from being a talented actor, Nic is definitely an adorable father who just can do anything for his children. Even if it is getting an extra aeroplane seat for his son’s imaginary friend.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent star is a father to three children: sons Weston, 32, and Kal-El, 17, and daughter August Francesca. He welcomed his third child with his wife, Riko Shibata, on Sept. 7, 2022, as he was already a dad to sons Weston, 32, and Kal-El, 17, from previous relationships.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sharing an incident about how adorable Nicolas Cage is as a father, the Good Will Hunting actress Minnie Driver shared an anecdote about the actor in the comments of a viral Instagram post. On an Instagram post shared by IAmThirtyAF, she commented, “Was once on a plane with NC and his son, and a seat had also been purchased for his son’s imaginary friend. 🖤”

The social media threat talked about a couple being asked to give up their wedding suite for a celebrity guest. Later, the guest was revealed to be none other than Nicolas Cage. Instagram users met the comment about Nic with joy, with many praising him for the “sweet” parenting moment, as it has over 300 likes*. However, it is unclear which of his two sons, Kal-El, 17, or Weston, 32, Minnie Driver was referring to.

The post had the story after a woman claimed a hotel manager had reportedly asked her and her fiancé to give up their bridal suite so that a “celebrity” could stay in the room. “We saw Nicolas Cage walking around our hotel on our wedding weekend. Nic [sic] Cage tried to ruin my wedding, and that’s my story,” said the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thirty AF (@iamthirtyaf)

Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez Once Opened Up About Her Kinky Bedroom Secrets & Claimed She Likes To Keep The Lights On While Having S*x With Her Partner As She “Likes To See”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News