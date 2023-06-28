Salma Hayek, the Mexican beauty, is one of the A-list stars in Hollywood with a gorgeous figure to die for, even at the age of 56 years, and her recent social media post is enough to make everyone else rethink their lifestyle choices. The actress’ therapeutic sauna pics have the internet by storm, and we can’t blame the netizens for losing their calm. Scroll below to get the deets.

Hayek started her career with the telenovela Teresa following which she started doing work in Hollywood as well, and with films like Dusk Till Dawn, Desperado, Frida and others, she soon established herself as a talented actress here as well. She is one of the most influential actors in the industry, and in her personal life, she is an ardent animal lover who has lots of pets living happily on her farm.

On Tuesday, Salma Hayek shared pictures of her enjoying the sauna, and the feeling of relaxation is clearly visible on her face. The 56-year-old actress rocked her curvaceous figure as she covered the lady parts with towels and lay there enjoying her time. Makeup-free Salma seemed to have wet hair, and she captioned pics on Instagram – “Embracing the healing power of the sauna and sweating out the stress this #WorldWellbeingWeek”. For the unversed, it is celebrated from 26th of June till 30th June.

Like us, many of her fans and netizens were mesmerised by Salma Hayek’s well-being pictures, and it surely reflects on her skin and body. One of the netizens wrote, “No need to turn on the heat in the sauna. You did that when you walked in.”

Followed by another saying, “Perfection! I’m so jealous of the bench..”

While a third netizen commented, “How to break the internet!”

One of the fourth fans wrote, “Thats a lucky sauna.. I think ur actually healing it lol”

Followed by “Vampress” and “Sweet Jesus ,mercy madrina…”

And another declared her the “World’s hottest senior citizen.”

Check out the pics of Salma Hayek here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

Tell us your thoughts on her in the comments, and for more updates on your favourite Hollywood celebrities, stay tuned to Koimoi!

