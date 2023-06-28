Tom Holland and Zendaya have been one of the most adorable couples in the showbiz industry. As their love has often made headlines, the couple has never shied from sharing their true feelings. In a series of PDA events, the MCU couple were spotted having a blast as they were spotted enjoying a date night and dancing at Beyonce‘s Renaissance Tour concert in Warsaw, Poland. Read on ahead to know more about their romantic concert night!

The Spider-Man actor recently revealed how his carpentry skills made him win over Zendaya’s heart. The MCU lovebirds have been dating since July 2021 as they met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, and romance rumours quickly followed. Both of them have been friends to lovers and have often been spotted sharing PDA-filled moments by the paparazzi.

The video of the MCU couple has been doing rounds on the internet as they are tapping their feet together. Tom Holland and Zendaya are seen singing ‘Love On Top’ to each other at Beyoncé’s concert, which audience members spotted as they made their video and posted it on Twitter. In casual outfits, the Spider-Man actor is seen wearing a cap, whereas the actress is seen wearing glasses.

Watch the video of Tom Holland and Zendaya from Beyonce‘s Renaissance Tour concert.

TOM HOLLAND & ZENDAYA SINGING “LOVE ON TOP” AT BEYONCÉ’S SHOW IN WARSAW TONIGHT – that’s the cutest thing you’ll see today 🥹🥹#RenaissanceWorldTour 🇵🇱🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/xLyxkxaUFi — ariannea (@ariannea_minaj) June 27, 2023

In another video, they both were filmed sitting in their seats at the venue by a fellow concert attendee.

Zendaya and Tom Holland attend Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in Poland 👀

pic.twitter.com/XOp5I2GXtH — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 27, 2023

The video came after The Crowded Room revealed how his carpentry skills helped him get the love of his life. In an interview with UNILAD, he said, “I fixed my girlfriend’s door once really early on in our relationship. I was hanging out at her house, and her door was broken. I was like, ‘I’m gonna fix that door for you.’ And now we’re in love”.

Let us know what do you think about Tom Holland and Zendaya’s romantic outing at the Beyonce concert. For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

