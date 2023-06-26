Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is undoubtedly the cutest Avenger. His bond with Tony Stark sir was one of the most heartwarming character arcs in cinema history. But do you know how big a fan he is of the OG Robert Downey Jr? In an interview, Holland recalled his first meeting with Iron Man and his anecdote was hilarious and cute at the same time.

In the interview, the Spider-Man actor revealed meeting RDJ for the first time while he was auditioning for a part, and he remembered telling him that he looks very different on the camera. Holland even went ahead to ask the on-screen Tony Stark if they did something to him on camera. But what happened next was an even funnier and a hilarious story to remember.

In a video clip shared on Youtube shorts by the handle @spidertom, the actor can be seen recalling his first meeting with Robert Downey Jr during a show. As Tom Holland narrates his story, the audience burst out in laughter. He recalled, “I go in this room to do an audition and I see Robert Downey Jr. I did the handshake and I started to panic (Oh My God! Robert Downey Jr) and I’m looking him in the face, and telling him there’s something different about you (in person). Did they do something to your face on camera? Like, you don’t look the same, and then Robert then walked in. And I realised I’d been talking to his stunt double the whole time.”

The story was funny, but the way our cutey spidey narrated it won hearts. Users dropped comments on the video. A user wrote, “My favorite part “Oh my God, it’s Robert dj.” Another comment said, “This kid is just so relatable. Probably why everyone loves him.” A third comment said, “The fact that he is a huge fan of Tony Stark in the movie and a fan of Robert in real life as well is something so good.”

Some people could not get over the fact that Tom Holland is probably the most adorable Avenger to exist. A comment said, “He never runs out of hilarious stories!!” Another user wrote, “Tom is one of those that I don’t skip his shorts unless I rewatch it like 5 times.” A user wrote, “Peter meeting Tony and Tom meeting Robert, same feelings.”

Some comments were obsessed with RDJ. A user wrote, “Now that’s what I call Robert Downey Jr as Shah Rukh Khan of Hollywood but with a different past.”

Tom Holland signed a six-picture deal with Marvel Studios to play a teenage Peter Parker. He auditioned for the role with 1500 other youngsters. His gymnastic skills landed him the role of the Spider-Man, and the rest is history.

