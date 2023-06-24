Robert Downey Jr is one of the most popular and versatile actors present in Hollywood. Be it donning Iron Man’s suit in the Marvel movies, becoming Dolittle or donning Sherlock Holmes’ hat, Robert has done it all. However, apart from his acting skills, it’s his sarcasm and wittiness that we cannot get enough of. He has never shied away from speaking his mind, and we are in awe of that.

Did you know once the Iron Man actor had talked about his manhood at a university when asked about it by a student reporter? Yes, that’s right. And well, we aren’t shocked. Keep scrolling to get to the scoop further.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Robert Downey Jr had once gone to Cambridge University to hold a talk event with the students, and there, a student reporter asked the actor one of the most bizarre questions as it was about his manhood, and RDJ, without missing a beat, gave him a rather apt answer. He could be heard saying, “They don’t call me throbbing knob for nothing”, well good for him.

Check out the video clip as shared by one of Robert Downey Jr’s fan pages on Youtube:

Robert Downey Jr was further asked about feminism, and the actor gave it back to the reporter immediately. He was asked, “Scarlett Johansson has never had her own superhero movie. Would you call yourself a feminist?” To this, the Iron Man actor shared, “You bastard, yeah, that’s all make believe, son.”

Well, Robert has lived quite a vibrant life from his teens to twenties to thirties and more. From living a drug-filled life to making it big in the industry – he has seen it all. He has never shied away from talking about his s*x life as well. It can be a little TMI, but once, while chatting with Howard Stern, he had said even though his s*x motor doesn’t work the way it used to, however, he still doesn’t need Viagra. Hmmm…!

What are your thoughts after knowing Robert Downey Jr’s huge package? *wink*!

Stick to Koimoi for more throwback news and updates!

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News