Jennifer Lawrence is one finest actresses in Hollywood and has achieved so much in such a little time. Her eccentric nature and power-packed performances in movies like Silver Linings Playbook and Red Sparrow. From fantasy adventure to dark comedy, she has tried all genres and aced in each of them. But there was a time when the diva was rejected from a big-budget franchise and it’s none other than the Twilight series!

Yes, JLaw auditioned for the role of Bella, which was ultimately played by Kristen Stewart. The actress once opened up about the experience and shared an interesting anecdote about it. Scroll on to learn more.

The first Twilight movie was released in 2008 and by then, Jennifer Lawrence had yet to star in Winter Bone (2010), which gave her major recognition in the industry. Interestingly, during an episode on The Rewatchable podcast, the actress recalled the time when she auditioned for Bella in the vampire love story and was rejected. She said, “I auditioned for Twilight [and] they turned me down immediately. [Laughs] I didn’t even get a callback.”

While Kristen Stewart starred as Bella in the franchise opposite Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Lawrence played Katherine Everdeen in Hunger Games. It was also a fantasy-adventure movie series based on a novel by the same name. While talking about fate, the actress added, “But my life would’ve been totally different. I got Hunger Games I think, like, a year later. When you audition when you’re a run-of-the-mill actor… you just get five pages and they’re like, ‘Act monkey.’ When it came out, I was like, ‘Hot damn.’”

For the unversed, Kristen Stewart faced quite tough competition from actresses such as Michelle Trachtenberg, Emily Browning and Lily Collins for the role. While talking about the after-effects of the film, Jen told The Guardian, “I remember when the movie first came out, seeing Kristen Stewart on the red carpet and getting papped wherever she went… I had no idea Twilight would be such a big deal. For me, and assuming for her, it was just another audition. Then it turned into this whole other thing.”

Let us know what you think of Jennifer Lawrence as Bella and for more such updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

