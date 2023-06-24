Keanu Reeves is mostly known for his action-packed performances, as many of his movies are tight-packed with high-flying martial arts set pieces. While the actor has been a part of many big entertainment franchises, John Wick stands out as the titular character as it has given immense fame to the actor. As the actor has played the role for over a decade, the recently released fourth instalment received critical acclamation and also made big numbers at the Box Office.

The movie has seen many gruesome action set pieces many wonder how many kills the titular character holds. By the end of the fourth movie, the kill count of Reeves’ John Wick stands at a jaw-dropping 439. However, when the movie was first planned, the original script had fewer kills than anyone could imagine. Read on to find out about more about it!

Comicbook.com reports the Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick movies were not planned as they are right now. It was until the director Chad Stahelski took over the project and evolved to the point of hour-long blood baths. While talking about the original idea of the movie, the director once told, “It was much more contained. I think only three people died in the original script, two were in a car crash. It was very, very minimal, and it was slightly different.”

As shocking as it may sound but the earliest iteration of the John Wick script only had a handful of deaths. While adding more about the Keanu Reeves’ led movies, he added, “I read it, and I’d always had this idea about Greek mythology and how to tell more a fablestic kind of story, make a surreal action movie so it wasn’t so grounded and grey, just something different.”

Director Chad Stahelski revealed how people would joke about his kill count and he proved everyone wrong. “I choreograph with my guys and stuff, we just choreograph motion and set pieces, and we try to get this balletic kind of dance, live performance feel to everything,” added Stahelski.

While the fifth John Wick is said to be in the works with Keanu Reeves coming back from the dead, let us know what do you think about it. For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

