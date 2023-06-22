Keanu Reeves has got an immense amount of fame and love in Hollywood for his roles. Throughout his career, the actor has been a part of many big movie franchises, and all of his roles have stood for himself. As the actor is mostly known for his action-packed performances, John Wick movies stand as one of the most beloved franchises in the world. But many would not know that the actor was not kept in mind when the script was finalised. Read on to find out more about it!

In his last outing, John Wick: Chapter 4, the character is shown dead, and it is shown that the actor would not return. However, the makers have confirmed that we will get to see more of Reeves’ action in the upcoming fifth movie.

To everyone’s surprise, the original John Wick script had the protagonist at a much older age before Keanu Reeves signed on. Derek Kolstad wrote the script for the first film, which was originally called Scorn, before being picked up by Lionsgate and re-tooled to fit Reeves as the lead. The franchise producer Basil Iwanyk once revealed that the role of the titular character was originally meant for a much older actor as the script had Wick as a 75-year-old retired assassin, likened to an older actor like Clint Eastwood or Harrison Ford.

Later, as Keanu Reeves was finalised, even the producer did not know how he pulled off the movie. “But the tone of the script for John Wick was subversive and really fun. It has a very clear emotional through the line and a great premise for an action movie,” added the franchise producer.

The makers met with Reeves over the script, and they spent two months on weekends reworking it to fit the actor’s age. Reeves told the screenwriter that he wanted to play John Wick at 35, although the actor was 50 at the time of filming the first movie.

