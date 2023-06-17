Keanu Reeves is one of the most renowned action stars in Hollywood. While the actor is known for being a part of big entertainment franchises, the pop culture world is always keen to know about his personal life. There was a time when the John Wick star and Winona Ryder were rumoured to be romantically involved.

Both of them were featured in the 1992 Francis Ford Coppola-directed drama Bram Stoker’s Dracula. While sharing about working together, Reeves jokingly revealed that he and Ryder got married due to a technical error. As they both have been some of the kindest Hollywood stars, they have starred in several films together. Interestingly, it turns out they might have accidentally tied the knot for the past three decades!

During the promotion of their rom-com Destination Wedding, Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder jokingly revealed how they both got married in front of the priest while filming a scene. The John Wick star jokingly added about the marriage and told Esquire, “We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests. Winona says we are. Coppola says we are. So I guess we’re married under the eyes of God”.

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder are known friends, having starred together in a handful of productions throughout the years, including A Scanner Darkly, The Private Lives of Pippa Lee and, notably, Francis Ford Coppola’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula. As both of them are married “in the eyes of God,” both are currently in separate relationships.

The John Wick star is currently dating and has a long-term relationship with visual artist Alexandra Grant. Whereas the Stranger Things star has been in a relationship with Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2021.

On the work side, Keanu Reeves recently broke many box office records with his John Wick: Chapter 4, whereas Winona Ryder will be seen in the upcoming sequel of Beetlejuice, scheduled to release in 2024.

