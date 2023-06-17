Kourtney Kardashian has been making headlines for a long time now, owing to her personal life. While she was currently in the middle of a spat with her baby sister Kim Kardashian, the businesswoman also revealed that she is done with her IVF treatment with her husband, Travis Barker. Finally, after many speculations, Kourtney announced her first pregnancy with Barker in the sweetest way possible.

After being friends for years, Kourtney and Travis were first rumoured to be dating in 2017. As they hid it from people for a long time, the two made it official in 2021. The couple tied the knot in two ceremonies in May 2022 and have now taken their marriage to another level.

Kourtney Kardashian recently took to her Instagram handle to share a clip revealing how she broke the news to her husband. In the clip, the Poosh founder could be seen donning a full-sleeved black bodycon dress, sporting a bob hairdo, and holding a placard that read, “TRAVIS I’M PREGNANT’ during a Blink-182 concert. As the television star was spotted holding the placard high and jumping with excitement, the camera then panned toward the stage where the band was performing. The drummer’s bandmates could not stop cheering with joy and then stepped down to hug Kourtney.

Travis Barker, who was drumming shirtless during the concert, was visibly emotional as he went to hug and kiss his wife.

Watch the clip here.

Reacting to the adorable video, some netizens congratulated the couple while others cracked some jokes. A fan wrote, “this is the cutest idea ever omg,” while another penned, “Not me actually crying 😭 what a cute way to tell him.”

A third fan wrote, “Congs Kourt!, Of course, he had to come down and kiss his princess! Enjoy every single ounce of it!”

One Instagram user mentioned that the new mom-to-be is already showing and the clip was merely for an announcement. Another user, in reference to the Kardashian-Jenner family’s reality TV show, quipped, “Kris Jenner mad. This was supposed to be for next season.”

Some also addressed Kim’s spat with Kourtney and wrote, “Omg congratulations kim is going to die.”

For the unversed, Kourtney also shares her three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, with her former partner Scott Disick. On the other hand, Travis co-parents Landon and Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya.

Congratulations to the couple.

