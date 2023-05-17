Hollywood celebrities have often come in a bad light when talks about their s*x tapes have surfaced. Paris Hilton is one such personality whose popularity grew exponentially once her explicit video went viral. Next on the list is her ex-closet organiser, aka Kim Kardashian. Her s*x tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J is more than fifteen years old but still very much relevant. But interestingly, her former flame has claimed that it’s all because of an alleged master plan. Scroll on to learn more.

From getting into the spotlight in showbiz once it went viral to talking about it in both her reality shows – Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Kardashians – Kim has never let anyone forget that she once made an explicit video of hers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the unversed, Vivid Entertainment released the 41-minute tape in 2007. Kim Kardashian won the rights to the tape and $1 million over the out-of-court settlement and launched her reality KUWTK a few months later. She talked about the s*x tape in the initial episodes of the series as she knew that the producers would love it. In the new reality show, The Kardashians, the subject was brought up again, and Kim said that while she was certain there was no other tape apart from the OG one, she could not be 100% sure. “What if I was f*cking sleeping and he (Ray J) stuck a d*ldo up my a**? I don’t know,” she had said.

Well, all this did not sit well with Ray J and last year, and in an interview with Daily Mail, that the ‘leak’ never happened as it was all intentional. He said, “I have never leaked a s*x tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me, and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.” He called the fiasco the “biggest lie in the industry in the history of entertainment,” and did not stop there.

After Kris Jenner appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden and confessed that she had nothing to do with the s*x tape, Ray went ballistic. As per Pop Crave, he took to his Instagram handle and said, “She (Kris Jenner) watched and said, ‘We’re gonna go with the first one cause it’s better, it gives my daughter a better look.” As per the singer, Kris allegedly made Kim and Ray shoot the s*x tape three times before finalising the best one.

A Twitter page called The Shade Room shared a clip of Ray J accusing Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner during Instagram Live.

Take A Look:

Whew! Ray J kept his promise and hopped on IG live claiming Kris Jenner made him and Kim K reshoot their sex tape. 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/fvmrRjMgWR — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) September 11, 2022

Let us know what you think of this entire ‘he-said-she-said’ game and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: James Gunn Recalls Getting Fired From Marvel Yet Again, Feels It Was A Blessing In Disguise: “I Had Forgotten The Reason I Make Movies”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News