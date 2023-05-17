Salma Hayek might be currently on cloud nine as her Instagram handle hits 24 million followers. The 56-year-old Mexican and American actress is mostly known for her s*x quotient and bold looks. However, to celebrate the 24 million Insta family, the actress shared a video where she can be seen facing a major wardrobe malfunction. Here’s how she dodged the situation and how the netizens reacted to it. Keep scrolling to watch it below!

The Eternals actress is not only an actress but also a fashionista. For the unversed, on the work front, Salma was seen in Magic Mike’s Last Dance opposite Channing Tatum. She received quite an appreciation from the audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Salma Hayek’s Instagram account marks 24 million followers, the actress shared a cheeky video on her IG handle to celebrate it. In the clip, Salma can be seen wearing a white bathrobe, and from what it seemed like, she ditched her bra as she suffered a major wardrobe malfunction while grooving in the room. However, that didn’t stop the actress from enjoying her moment. To avoid discussions, she censored her b**bs and n*pples that might have flashed while dancing.

Along with the video, Salma Hayek captioned it as “24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile 😄 Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! ❤️🙏 I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude 💃” Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

However, as soon as the video went was shared from Salma Hayek‘s Instagram handle, her naughty fans dropped in her comment section and wrote, “Where can we get the uncut, uncensored version? Asking for a friend.”

Another one’s comment can be read as “Can we have the uncut version please 🙌”

The third one penned, “I hate censorship 😭”

Another cheeky netizen commented, “And we all follow you for two gigantic reasons…hahaha.”

Well, they aren’t wrong. Haha! What do you think?

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: James Gunn Recalls Getting Fired From Marvel Yet Again, Feels It Was A Blessing In Disguise: “I Had Forgotten The Reason I Make Movies”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News