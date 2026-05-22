Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu has hit the North American box office. The film’s late-night previews are not particularly hopeful, and it is also poised to have one of the lowest opening weekends for a Star Wars movie under the Disney banner at the domestic box office. It is also expected to debut outside the all-time top 10 Memorial Day weekends. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is the first Star Wars movie to hit theaters in seven years, so the Thursday previews are being closely watched. The film received mixed reviews from critics; some praised the visuals and Baby Yoda’s cuteness, while others criticized the plot. It received 61% from the critics on the Rotten Tomatoes site. The audience has been kinder, giving it 88% on the site’s Popcornmeter.

The Mandalorian and Grogu’s latest box office projections in North America

According to box office analyst Luiz Fernando‘s latest X post, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu’s Thursday previews are tracking close to Thunderbolts and about 30% higher than Mission: Impossible – The Reckoning’s Memorial Day preview numbers. But they are around 20% lower than Solo: A Star Wars Story. It is expected to earn the lowest debut among Disney-era Star Wars movies in North America.

The report further mentioned that if the projections of $65 million to $75 million for the three-day weekend opening hold, then the movie will beat the opening weekend of Steven Spielberg‘s The Lost World: Jurassic Park as the 12th biggest Memorial Day opener of all time in North America. For the unversed, The Lost World: Jurassic Park collected $74.7 million on its three-day weekend in North America and $92.7 million over the 4-day long weekend, emerging as the 12th biggest Memorial Day weekend.

More about the movie

The Star Wars movie is tracking to earn between $75 million and $85 million on its 5-day overseas opening weekend, for a $140 million to $160 million worldwide opening weekend. Jon Favreau-helmed Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu was released in the theaters on May 22.

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Must Read: Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu Box Office: Poised To Beat This Star Wars Film’s Entire Global Run In Its Opening Weekend Alone!

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