The Jurassic Park franchise has thrilled global audiences for over three decades. It all began with Steven Spielberg’s iconic 1993 classic, praised for its pathbreaking CGI, flawless execution, and gripping premise. With a stellar 91% Rotten Tomatoes score (Source: RT), it remains the highest-rated entry in the saga.

Meanwhile, the top-grossing Jurassic Park film so far is 2015’s Jurassic World, which raked in a massive $1.67 billion worldwide. But did that record-breaking blockbuster also deliver the best return on budget? Or is it the latest installment, Jurassic World Rebirth? Let’s find out.

Jurassic Park Franchise – Budget & Earnings

Here are the budgets and global box office earnings for every Jurassic Park movie, including Jurassic World Rebirth, listed in the order of their release, according to Box Office Mojo: (Source: Box Office Mojo)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Budget: $63 million

Worldwide Earnings: $978.2 million

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Budget: $73 million

Worldwide Earnings: $618.6 million

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Budget: $93 million

Worldwide Earnings: $368.8 million

Jurassic World (2015)

Budget: $150 million

Worldwide Earnings: $1.67 billion

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Budget: $170 million

Worldwide Earnings: $1.31 billion

Jurassic World: Dominion (2022)

Budget: $583 million (via Collider)

(via Collider) Worldwide Earnings: $1 billion

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025)

Budget: $180 million (via Variety)

(via Variety) Worldwide Earnings: $828.8 million (as of today)

Jurassic Park Franchise – Best Return On Budget

Based on the above budget and earnings data, here’s how the Jurassic Park films performed in terms of earnings-to-budget ratios:

Jurassic Park (1993) – 15.5 times Jurassic World (2015) – 11.1 times The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) – 8.5 times Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) – 7.7 times Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) – 4.6 times (as of today) Jurassic Park III (2001) – 4 times Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) – 1.7 times

As you can see, the Jurassic Park film that delivered the best return relative to its budget was the original 1993 film, earning an astonishing 15.5x its budget. It’s followed by Jurassic World’s 11.1x and The Lost World: Jurassic Park’s 8.5x. Jurassic World Rebirth currently stands at 4.6x, and there won’t be a major change in this figure now that it’s mostly done with its theatrical run.

