Scarlett Johansson-led Jurassic World Rebirth is strong even after losing another 400+ theaters and being available on digital. The sci-fi action movie has beaten three blockbusters at the domestic box office to crack the all-time top 90 highest-grossers. One of the films includes Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and the other two are Oscar-winning giants. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has completed more than 45 days at the cinemas and is still doing great at the box office. Despite being outpaced by Superman at the domestic box office, it rules at the 3rd rank in 2025’s top 10 highest-grossing films list. It has crossed the $820 million mark worldwide and still performs well. The movie had a strong opening in Japan, which is boosting its box office collections.

How much has the film earned domestically after 47 days?

According to industry tracker Luiz Fernando’s report, Jurassic World Rebirth collected $2.9 million on its 7th three-day weekend at the North American box office. It witnessed a decline of -40.1% from last weekend despite losing 421 theaters on Friday and digital availability. The movie has hit the $332.1 million cume at the domestic box office.

Emerged as the #88 highest-grossing film of all time domestically!

Scarlett Johansson’s Jurassic World Rebirth’s $332.1 million domestic gross has surpassed the domestic totals of Oppenheimer, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Forrest Gump. Before this weekend, Rebirth was the #91 highest-grossing film ever in North America. After surpassing the three films, it has earned the #88 place. For the unversed, Oppenheimer collected $330.1 million, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice raked in $330.4 million, and Forrest Gump collected $330.5 million in their domestic runs.

Scarlett Johansson’s film is now tracking to earn between $335 million and $345 million at the domestic box office. With that total, it will also be able to crack the top 80.

Jurassic World Rebirth collected $9.9 million on its 7th weekend at the international box office with just a -39.3% decline from last weekend for a $496.5 million cume over 82 markets. Added to the $332.1 million domestic gross, the worldwide collection has hit $828.6 million mark. It is projected to earn around $850 million at the worldwide box office.

Jurassic World Rebirth was released on July 2.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

