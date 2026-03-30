Ever since making his acting debut in the 2001 romantic film Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, model-turned-actor Arjun Rampal has carved a distinct niche in the industry with several sincere performances. His filmography includes titles like Aankhen, Don, Om Shanti Om, Rock On!!, Raajneeti, and Ra. One, Chakravyuh, D-Day, and more recently, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Interestingly, when we look specifically at his villainous roles, these films have delivered surprisingly strong box-office performance. Read on to find out the cumulative Indian box-office total for all films featuring Arjun Rampal in a negative role, and the massive milestone it aims to surpass.

Films Starring Arjun Rampal As A Villain – Box Office Performance

Let’s take a look at the Indian box office performance of the movies featuring Arjun Rampal in a villainous/negative role:

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026): ₹867 crores* Dhurandhar (2025): ₹894.49 crores Crakk (2024): ₹12.51 crores Dhaakad (2022): ₹2 crores Ra.One (2011): ₹118 crores Om Shanti Om (2007): ₹79.5 crores Ek Ajnabee (2005): ₹6.9 crores

Total Cumulative Box Office (India): ₹1,909.4 crores*

(*Dhurandhar: The Revenge is still running in theaters, so the final total will go higher.)

What The Numbers Indicate

Based on the above figures, most of this ₹1,909.4 crore Indian box office total comes from the two recent Indian action blockbusters: Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which have delivered huge numbers. Older hits like Ra. One and Om Shanti Om have also contributed a good amount. That said, a few films like Dhaakad and Crakk didn’t do well theatrically, so their impact is relatively small compared to the bigger hits.

Overall, Arjun Rampal’s negative roles have mostly been in large, successful films, especially recently, which is why the total box office figure looks so strong. Now, it will be interesting to see whether this total can cross the massive ₹2000 crore benchmark in the near future. As of now, his films as a villain need another ₹90.6 crores to surpass that target.

More About Dhurandhar & Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller follows a covert Indian intelligence mission that recruits a man and sends him as an undercover operative, Hamza Ali Mazari / Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh). Sent deep into Karachi’s criminal and terror networks, he must survive betrayal, violence, and shifting loyalties while working to dismantle the syndicate from within. The star-studded films also feature Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge – Trailer

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