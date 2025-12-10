Arjun Rampal has built a legacy in Bollywood with his remarkable acting in numerous blockbuster hits of Bollywood. His fabulous looks and versatility in acting have earned him a massive fan following over the decades. He has starred in a wide range of movies, from musical dramas to high-octane action hits, including Om Shanti Om, Don, Rock On!!, and others. Arjun is back in conversation with his gripping new role, Dhurandhar, and the film has already become a commercial hit within a few days of release. Here we have mentioned some of his highest-grossing films in India.

1. Om Shanti Om

Year of release: 2007

2007 Director: Farah Khan

Farah Khan Gross earnings: ₹359 crore worldwide

₹359 crore worldwide Where to watch (India): Netflix India

In the reincarnation-revenge film, Rampal’s role as Mukesh Mehra, a suave villain, became an iconic one due to his outstanding performance. His chilling acting added weight to the plot and established him as an impactful on-screen antagonist. The film was also a box office hit due to a dreamy star cast, grand scale, beautiful tracks, and nostalgic Bollywood references. The megahit made ₹359 crore worldwide.

2. Ra.One

Year of release : 2011

: 2011 Director : Anubhav Sinha

: Anubhav Sinha Gross earnings: ₹323 crore worldwide

₹323 crore worldwide Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This sci-fi action blockbuster film, Ra.One was released in 2011. It is by far one of the costliest and most ambitious projects of Bollywood of its time. In the movie, Rampal played the main antagonist, Ra.One, a formidable super villain. His towering and intriguing performance made his character memorable. With a massive amount of visual effects, trending music, and intense action, the film was a huge success at the box office. The global box office earning of the film is ₹323 crore.

3. Don

Year of release: 2006

2006 Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Gross earnings: ₹176.5 crore worldwide

₹176.5 crore worldwide Where to watch: Netflix India and Amazon Prime Video

It was a high-action, sharp, and stylish film released in 2006. In Farhan Akhtar’s remake of the original Don, Arjun Rampal played the character of Jasjit Ahuja. Don initially manipulated him into stealing diamonds; however, later on, he teamed up with Vijay and Roma to expose Don’s dishonesty. Rampal’s performance was highly appreciated, and the movie was a commercial success, with worldwide gross earnings of ₹176.5 crore, according to Box Office Mojo.

4. Housefull

Year of release : 2010

: 2010 Director: Sajid Khan

Sajid Khan Gross earnings: ₹123.7 crore worldwide

₹123.7 crore worldwide Where to watch (India): Amazon Prime Video and YouTube

The comedy-drama film is a mass entertainer with a massive ensemble cast. In the movie, Arjun Rampal played the character of Major Krishna Rao, who was a former army officer. He played a strict, disciplined, and intimidating character who was the brother of the lead female star, Jiah. His strong performance stood out in the cast and contributed to the film’s massive success. The movie’s gross earnings worldwide are ₹123.7 crores.

5. Rock On!!

Year of release : 2008

: 2008 Director: Abhishek Kapoor

Abhishek Kapoor Gross earnings: ₹ 64 crore worldwide

₹ 64 crore worldwide Where to watch: Netflix India and Amazon Prime Video

The film, released in 2008, was a refreshing musical drama that has become a cult classic over the years. In the movie, Rampal plays the character of Joe Mascarenhas, he was a gifted yet troubled guitarist who is seen dealing with his lost dreams and broken relationships. His restrained yet heartfelt performance earned him widespread praise. The film earned approximately ₹64 crore worldwide.

Arjun Rampal has recently been making headlines with his intense and morally complex role in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. His fierce body language and psychological depth have impressed the audience and are deemed one of his strongest performances over the years. From voice modulation to character study workshops, his efforts in preparing for the role show why he continues to command attention on screen over the decades.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features!

Must Read: Sanjay Dutt’s Top 5 Highest-Rated Films On IMDb: From Dhurandhar To Lage Raho Munna Bhai & Where To Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News