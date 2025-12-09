Right from his debut as a leading man in the 1981 film Rocky to his recent portrayal of a hardened cop in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, Sanjay Dutt has consistently delivered sincere performances throughout his prolific career. As the Indian film industry evolved in the early 2000s, the veteran actor reinvented himself with the Munnabhai series and later took on memorable antagonist roles in K.G.F: Chapter 2 and Leo. In this write-up, we’ve compiled a list of his highest-rated films on IMDb, along with details on where you can watch them today.

1. Dhurandhar (2025)

Director : Aditya Dhar

: Aditya Dhar IMDb Rating : 8.3/10

: 8.3/10 Where to Watch: Theaters

Plot: The spy action thriller follows a covert Indian intelligence mission that recruits a man, Hamza Ali Mazar (Ranveer Singh), and sends him as an undercover operative. Sent deep into Karachi’s criminal and terror networks, he must survive betrayal, violence, and shifting loyalties while working to dismantle the syndicate from within. Sanjay Dutt plays SP Chaudhary Aslam, a determined cop assigned to bring down a powerful gangster’s reign.

2. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003)

Director : Rajkumar Hirani

: Rajkumar Hirani IMDb Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The comedy-drama follows Munna (Sanjay Dutt), a warm-hearted Mumbai don who joins a medical college to fulfill his father’s dream of becoming a doctor. Once inside, he uses his charm and unconventional ways to treat patients, much to the frustration of the strict college dean, Dr. Asthana (Boman Irani).

3. K.G.F: Chapter 2 (2022)

Director : Prashanth Neel

: Prashanth Neel IMDb Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The action-packed sequel follows Rocky (Yash) as he now rules the Kolar Gold Fields and expands his empire while facing dangerous new enemies, including the powerful adversary Adheera (Sanjay Dutt). As rival forces unite against him, Rocky battles to protect his people and maintain control, leading to a high-stakes clash.

4. PK (2014)

Director : Rajkumar Hirani

: Rajkumar Hirani IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Where to Watch: Netflix

Plot: The highly entertaining comedy drama follows the story of an alien (Aamir Khan), who desperately wants to get back to his home planet. While on Earth, he begins to attract attention by asking innocent and thought-provoking questions and falls in love with a journalist (Anushka Sharma). Sanjay Dutt appears as Bhairon Singh, a helpful bandmaster from Rajasthan who befriends PK.

5. Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)

Director : Rajkumar Hirani

: Rajkumar Hirani IMDb Rating : 8/10

: 8/10 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The sequel follows Munna (Sanjay Dutt) as he tries to impress radio jockey Jhanvi (Vidya Balan) by pretending to be a history professor. While researching Mahatma Gandhi, he begins to “see” his spirit, which guides him to solve problems through nonviolence and honesty. Munna then uses these principles to help people around him and confront a corrupt businessman (Boman Irani).

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: From Dhurandhar To Border: Akshaye Khanna’s Top 5 Highest-Rated Movies On IMDb—& Where To Watch Them

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News