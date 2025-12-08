What a fantastic weekend Dhurandhar has packed at the Indian box office. Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller has surpassed expectations, and how! It recorded one of the highest first Sunday collections in Bollywood in 2025 while also clocking two more records. Scroll below for the day 3 report!
How much did Dhurandhar earn in its opening weekend?
The official figures are out, and Dhurandhar has garnered 44.80 crores on its day 3. It enjoyed a 35.34% jump compared to 33.10 crores minted on Saturday. Despite the pre-release negativity, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan co-starrer won hearts with its content and emerged as the #1 choice of cine-goers.
The overall box office collection reaches 106.50 crores net after the opening weekend. With that, Ranveer Singh now has eight films in the 100 crore club at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 125.67 crores.
Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Day 1: 28.60 crores
- Day 2: 33.10 crores
- Day 3: 44.80 crores
Total: 106.50 crores
Swoops 3 big records at the box office:
3rd highest opening weekend of 2025 in Bollywood
Dhurandhar has surpassed Thamma (103.50 crores), Housefull 5 (91.83 crores), and many other Bollywood biggies to score the third biggest opening weekend for a Bollywood film in 2025. It is only behind Chhaava (121.43 crores) and War 2 (179.25 crores).
Check out the top 10 opening weekend grossers of 2025 in Bollywood (net collection):
- War 2: 179.25 crores (4-day)
- Chhaava: 121.43 crores
- Dhurandhar: 106.50 crores
- Thamma: 103.5 crores (6-day)
- Housefull 5: 91.83 crores
- Sikandar: 86.44 crores
- Saiyaara: 84.5 crores
- Raid 2: 73.83 crores (4-day)
- Sky Force: 73.2 crores
- Sitaare Zameen Par: 57.3 crores
Emerges as Ranveer Singh’s 7th highest-grossing film
The streak of success has just begun for Ranveer Singh. In only 3 days, he has delivered the 7th highest-grossing film of his career, by surpassing the domestic lifetime of 83 (102 crores).
Here are Ranveer Singh’s top 10 Bollywood grossers at the Indian box office (net earnings):
- Padmaavat: 300.26 crores
- Simmba: 240.22 crores
- Bajirao Mastani: 184 crores
- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 153.30 crores
- Gully Boy: 139.98 crores
- Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela: 110 crores
- Dhurandhar: 106.50 crores
- 83: 102 crores
- Dil Dhadakne Do: 76.88 crores
- Gunday: 76.55 crore
2nd highest first Sunday in Bollywood in 2025
With 44.80 crores, Aditya Dhar’s directorial surpassed every single Bollywood movie of 2025 except one to score the second-highest first Sunday collection at the Indian box office. At the number one spot is Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which earned 49.03 crores on its third day.
Dhurandhar Box Office Summary Day 3
- India net: 106.50 crores
- India gross: 125.67 crores
