Dhanush’s reunion with Aanand L Rai has turned out to be a successful one. The Bollywood romantic drama, Tere Ishk Mein, is close to entering the 100 crore club at the Indian box office. It has also emerged as Kriti Sanon’s 4th highest-grossing film of all time. Scroll below for the day 9 collection!

How much has Tere Ishk Mein earned in India?

According to the official figures, Tere Ishk Mein garnered 5.96 crores in all languages on day 9. It garnered 5.71 crores in Hindi while the remaining 25 lakhs is from the Tamil version. Compared to 3.87 crore garnered on Friday, it showcased 54% jump in earnings. Dhurandhar has stolen a chunk of the screens, which is visibly causing an impact. But a growth despite the hurdles is indeed commendable!

The overall net box office collection in India has reaches 95.49 crores. Kriti Sanon and Dhanush‘s romantic drama is made on a budget of 85 crores. In 9 days, the makers have registered returns of 10.49 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI stands at 12.34%. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 112.67 crores.

Here’s a language-wise breakdown at the Indian box office in 9 days (net collection):

Hindi: 91.48 crores

Tamil: 4.01 crores

Total: 95.49 crores

Now Kriti Sanon’s 4th highest-grossing film!

The streak of success continues for Kriti Sanon. Even before the conclusion of the second weekend, Tere Ishk Mein has become her 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film by surpassing Crew (90 crores) and Luka Chuppi (94.15 crores). The next target is to surpass Dilwale, which grossed 148 crores in its lifetime.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of Kriti Sanon at the Indian box office (net collection):

Adipurush: 289 crores Housefull 4: 206 crores Dilwale: 148 crores Tere Ishk Mein: 95.49 crores Luka Chuppi: 94.15 crores Crew: 90 crores Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 87 crores Bhediya: 65.84 crores Heropanti: 55 crores Bachchan Pandey: 50.25 crores

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Summary Day 9

Budget: 85 crores

India net: 95.49 crores

India gross: 112.67 crores

ROI: 12.34%

Verdict: Plus

