The union of Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan has turned out to be a fruitful one! Aditya Dhar’s action thriller Dhurandhar has opened to raving reviews and a thunderous start at the Indian box office. It has clocked the 4th highest opening of 2025 in Bollywood by surpassing Thamma. Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1

The official figures were released a while ago, and Dhurandhar collected 28.60 crores net on its opening day. There’s been quite a huge debate on social media regarding the legitimacy of the figures, considering that Jio Studios and the producers have been accused of corporate bookings by several trade experts and media houses.

On the other hand, cine-goers who have watched the movie have only praise to shower upon it. Despite the runtime of 3 hours and 32 minutes, Dhurandhar has received an IMDb rating of 7.8 from around 4.5K users. The ticket sales are also surging, which could lead to an even bigger Saturday at the box office. Fingers crossed!

Dhurandhar beats Thamma!

Considering the production figures, Dhurandhar has achieved the 4th-highest opening in Bollywood in 2025. It has surpassed Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s romantic horror-comedy Thamma by a considerable margin. The action thriller, however, remained below War 2, Chhaava, and Sikandar.

Check out the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2025 in India (net collection):

War 2: 52.5 crores Chhaava: 33.10 crores Sikandar: 30.06 crores Dhurandhar: 28.60 crores Thamma: 25.11 crores Housefull 5: 24.35 crores Saiyaara: 22 crores Raid 2: 19.71 crores Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi): 18.50 crores Tere Ishk Mein: 15.81 crores

More about Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh’s film was released in theatres worldwide on December 5, 2025. It is produced under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the ensemble cast also features Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, among others.

