This year has been a rollercoaster ride for Indian films, with Su and So from Sandalwood surprising everyone with their returns, while Mahavatar Narsimha and Bou Buttu Bhuta are performing beyond expectations. However, superstar films like Sikandar and L2: Empuraan failed to churn out huge profits. And now, one of the best performing Hindi films of the year – Chhaava should feel threatened to maintain its spot in the top 10 most profitable films!

Chhaava Profit – From Top 5 To Standing At Exit

Initially, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has been one of the best-performing films in terms of profit, ever since it arrived in the theaters in February 2025. However, after maintaining a spot in the top 5, it has been losing its hold in the top 10 list.

Will Chhaava Take An Exit!

Currently, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava stands at number 9 in the list of the top 10 most profitable Indian films of 2025. Mounted on a budget of 130 crore, the period drama, earned a lifetime collection of 615.39 crore, churning out a profit of 373.37%.

Take a look at the top 10 most profitable Indian films of 2025 in order of budget, box office collection, and ROI:

Su From So (Kannada): 4.5 crore | 92.33 crores | 1951.7% Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi): 15 crore | 247.96 crores | 1553% Little Hearts (Telugu): 2 crore | 26.47 crores | 1223.5% Saiyaara (Hindi): 45 crore | 337.66 crore | 650.3% Bou Buttu Bhuta (Odia): 3 crore | 16.17 crore | 439% Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (Malayalam): 30 crore | 155.94 crores | 422.3% Dashavatar (Marathi): 5 crore | 23.99 crore | 379.8% Kantara Chapter 1 (Kannada): 125 crore | 592.42 crores | 374% Chhaava (Hindi): 130 crore | 615.39 crore | 373.37% Umbarro (Gujarat): 4 crore | 14.68 crore | 367%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

