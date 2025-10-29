Kantara Chapter 1 is now the 8th highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It is chasing the lifetime collection of Chhaava to steal the 7th spot. Even before it hit the milestone, Rishab Shetty’s directorial has surpassed the footfalls of Vicky Kaushal’s blockbuster. The Kannada mythological action drama is now the most-watched movie of 2025. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis!

Kantara Chapter 1 Footfalls

According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 registered impressive footfalls of 3.20 crores in only 26 days of its theatrical run in India. This includes 1 crore+ footfalls from the Hindi-dubbed version alone. Around 80 lakh admissions are from the home ground Kannada, while the remaining ticket sales are from the Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions.

The streak of success does not end there! The Kantara prequel is the second film in the history of Kannada cinema to cross 3 crore footfalls. As most would have guessed, Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 leads the race with its record-breaking admissions of 5 crore+ in its lifetime.

Kantara Chapter 1 is now the most-watched Indian film of 2025

Rishab Shetty starrer has surpassed Vicky Kaushal‘s Chhaava, which remained the most-watched film of 2025 since February, with its lifetime ticket sales of 3.10 crore+. In only 26 days, Kantara Chapter 1 has surpassed that feat with a considerable margin. It would be interesting to see the final admissions of the Kannada epic mythological action drama.

More about Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 is the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, only behind Chhaava. It is also the second-highest Sandalwood grosser of all time. Directed and led by Rishab Shetty, the ensemble cast also features Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah. It is produced by Hombale Films and was released in theatres worldwide on October 2, 2025, coniciding with Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra holiday.

