Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, experienced healthy growth during its fourth weekend. On the fourth Sunday, day 25, it comfortably hit double digits, which is really good considering several new releases are running alongside in theaters. It’s still one of the top choices among moviegoers, helping the film to get closer to its next target – the 600 crore club. Yes, very soon, it’ll be a part of the coveted 600 crore club at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 25!

How much did Kantara: Chapter 1 earn at the Indian box office in 25 days?

After showing a regular drop on the fourth Friday, day 23, by earning 6.1 crores, the Kannada magnum opus jumped by 47.54% and scored 9 crores on day 24. On day 25, it jumped again by 14.44% and earned an estimated 10.3 crores. Overall, the film amassed 25.4 crores during the fourth weekend, dropping just 33.59% from the third weekend’s 38.25 crores.

Coming to the total sum, Kantara: Chapter 1 has earned an estimated 589.5 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office in 25 days, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 695.61 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 337.4 crores

Week 2 – 147.85 crores

Week 3 – 78.85 crores

Day 23 – 6.1 crores

Day 24 – 9 crores

Day 25 – 10.3 crores

Total – 589.5 crores

Ready to bring back Sandalwood’s glory after 3 years

Released in April 2022, KGF Chapter 2 earned a staggering 856 crore net at the Indian box office and maintained the position as the highest-grossing Indian film that year. Now, three years later, Kantara: Chapter 1 is just a few crores away from dethroning Chhaava (615.39 crore net) and becoming the top grosser of 2025. It is expected to stay at the top this year, as no other film among the remaining 2025 releases has the potential to reach the 600 crore mark.

So, after KGF Chapter 2, the Rishab Shetty starrer is going to give Sandalwood the honor of holding the spot for the highest-grossing film of the year.

