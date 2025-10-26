OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, and Priyanka Mohan in key roles, is in the final stage of its theatrical run, and the ongoing week is probably its final week. Since the film has already premiered on OTT, it is making dismal earnings at the Indian box office. Even after spending a month in theaters, it failed to enter the 200 crore club, although it emerged as Pawan’s highest-grossing film by a significant margin. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did OG earn at the Indian box office in 31 days?

The Tollywood action thriller started its run on a rocking note but is heading towards a disappointing lifetime collection. As per Sacnilk, it has earned an estimated 193.85 crore net in India in 31 days. From here, the film won’t earn much and is heading for a lifetime of around 194 crore net or slightly below, thus securing a losing verdict. So, it clearly failed to make it big. However, as far as the opening-day collection is concerned, it will remain unbeaten in 2025.

OG’s opening day collection to stay unbeaten in 2025!

OG was the most hyped film of Pawan Kalyan in recent years, and the craze was clearly reflected in advance bookings. Including paid previews, it amassed a staggering 60 crore+ gross through pre-sales alone. With such insane pre-sales, the film managed to pull off an earth-shattering start of 84.75 crore net (including previews) at the Indian box office.

Such a massive start will remain unbeaten in 2025, as there are no films in the next two months that could challenge OG’s day-one collection. Not just Tollywood but even in the other industries, no film can actually cross 84.75 crores. With a sheer display of superstardom in the Telugu market, Pawan Kalyan is clearly ruling the charts of the opening day collection in 2025.

More about the film

The Tollywood action thriller was directed by Sujeeth. It was produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the banner of DVV Entertainment. It was reportedly made on a budget of 250 crores.

