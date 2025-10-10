OG has concluded two weeks in theatres and so far, it has amassed a decent sum at the Indian box office, but it is not enough considering the massive budget of the film. However, it has helped Pawan Kalyan to cross a personal milestone of 250 crore net collection in 2025. Yes, the Tollywood star has comfortably crossed the 250 crore mark in a single year and has become the highest-grossing actor of the Telugu film industry in 2025. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The latest Tollywood action thriller registered an earth-shattering start, entering the top 10 openers of all time in the domestic market. Considering the fantastic start, it was expected to give Power Star the much-needed success, but unfortunately, it is heading towards a losing verdict. Although it has an open run until Diwali, it won’t be able to generate significant earnings.

How much did OG earn at the Indian box office in 15 days?

On day 15, OG fell below the 1 crore mark and earned an estimated 90 lakh. Overall, it has earned 187.8 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office in two weeks, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 221.6 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 169.3 crores

Week 2 – 18.5 crores

Total – 187.8 crores

Pawan Kalyan is Tollywood’s highest-grossing actor of 2025!

Combining OG’s 187.8 crores and Hari Hara Veera Mallu‘s 87 crores, the total net collection of Pawan Kalyan in 2025 stands at 274.8 crores. With this, he has become the highest-grossing actor of the year for Tollywood. Only one actor has a chance to beat him, and he’s Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Balakrishna already had one theatrical release in 2025 in the form of Daaku Maharaaj, which did a business of 91.11 crores. So, he needs 183.7 crores more to topple Power Star compared to OG’s current collection. From here, the action thriller is expected to add 7-8 crores more to the kitty. So, Balayya will need to score 187-188 crores with his upcoming Akhanda 2, which is likely to release in December 2025.

The task is very difficult but not impossible, considering the hype of Akhanda 2.

