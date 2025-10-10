The Long Walk is marching slowly towards the domestic haul of one of the most popular and enjoyed Stephen King adaptations, Carrie. It will also move closer to breaking into the all-time top 10 Stephen King adaptations at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for more.

For decades, filmmakers have been drawn to King’s novels and made movies based on them. Some iconic films are It, The Shawshank Redemption, Cujo, The Shining, and Carrie. King is the Master of Horror whose stories are not just scary but deeply humane. Many of his books became best-sellers and cultural touchstones.

How much has The Long Walk raked in at the domestic box office?

The Long Walk has been at the cinemas for nearly a month and has not yet hit any major milestones. It would be fine if it continues with its steady run. The latest Stephen King adaptation has earned $222K on its 4th Wednesday at the North American box office with a drop of -36.3% from last Wednesday. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, the domestic total of the horror flick is $32.7 million, and it has earned this in 27 days.

Set to beat Carrie and move closer to entering the top 10 Stephen Adaptations in North America.

The original Carrie, released in 1976, is one of the most popular horror movies ever and has influenced pop culture. It is a culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant movie. A remake was made in 2013, which collected more domestically than the OG film but failed to leave a similar impression. It is the 14th highest-grossing Stephen King Adaptation in North America.

Carrie received a 94% rating from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, making it one of the highest-rated horror flicks. It collected $33.8 million in its domestic lifetime. The Long Walk is less than $2 million away from beating the OG horror flick Carrie, which will move it closer to entering the top 10.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Stephen King adaptations.

It- $327.48 million It: Chapter Two – $211.5 million The Green Mile – $136.8 million 1408 – $71.98 million Misery – $61.27 million Pet Semetary – $57.4 million Pet Semetary – $54.7 million Stand By Me – $52.3 million The Dark Tower – $50.7 million Secret Window – $48.02 million

Therefore, to enter the top 10, The Long Walk must beat Secret Window’s $48.02 million domestic haul. Francis Lawrence‘s film is still more than $10 million away from achieving that feat.

