Francis Lawrence’s dystopian survival thriller The Long Walk has already crossed the $30 million mark domestically, the $10 million mark internationally, and the $40 million mark worldwide (per Box Office Mojo). With a current global haul of $42.7 million, the film ranks among the top 50 highest-grossing titles of 2025 as it continues its box office run.

Made on an estimated production budget of $20 million (The Numbers), the film needs to earn around $7.3 million more to hit its break-even point of $50 million, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule.

After surpassing several 2025 releases, including Nobody 2, Bring Her Back, and M3GAN 2.0, The Long Walk is now quickly closing in on the lifetime global earnings of the critically acclaimed, Academy Award-nominated Steven Spielberg film, The Fabelmans (2022). The question remains: how much more does it need to outgross it at the worldwide box office?

The Long Walk vs. The Fabelmans – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo:

The Long Walk – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $30.2 million

International: $12.4 million

Worldwide: $42.6 million

The Fabelmans – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $17.3 million

International: $28.3 million

Worldwide: $45.6 million

As the numbers indicate, The Long Walk needs just under $3 million more worldwide to outgross Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans. With its current momentum and no digital release yet, the dystopian thriller is on track to cross this milestone in the coming days.

The Long Walk’s Next 2025 Target

With a worldwide total of $42.7 million, The Long Walk now trails its next 2025 target, Black Bag ($43.7 million), by just $1 million. At its current pace, it’s only a matter of time before the dystopian thriller overtakes it at the global box office.

What Is The Long Walk About?

Directed by Francis Lawrence, the film follows a group of young boys participating in an annual walking contest, where anyone who falls below a speed of 3 miles per hour is executed. The last boy remaining on his feet is declared the winner. It features Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill, among other cast members.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

