Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt reunite for a biographical sports drama, The Smashing Machine. The film has landed in theaters, but the opening weekend is looking pretty grim, as it collected modest numbers from the Thursday previews. Keep scrolling for more.

Benny Safdie directed the film, which stars Johnson as former amateur wrestler and MMA fighter Mark Kerr. Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten, and Oleksandr Usyk also appear in supporting roles. The film received average ratings on the Rotten Tomatoes site. The critics gave it 73%, while the audience rating is 80%, which is better than the critics’ rating.

How much has the film earned from the Thursday previews at the North American box office?

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Dwayne Johnson starrer The Smashing Machine collected less than $1 million from the Thursday previews in North America. The A24-produced film collected a modest $850K from the previews at the domestic box office, which is not a good sign for the film.

How does it stack up against The Iron Claw?

The Iron Claw, starring Zac Efron in the leading role, collected even less than The Rock’s film on Thursday previews. According to the report, it earned $670K only from its previews. Therefore, The Smashing Machine’s preview collection is around 27% more than The Iron Claw.

How much is it expected to earn domestically on its opening weekend?

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s sports drama was initially projected to open around $20 million, but after its weak preview numbers, the film will be fortunate even to reach the $10 million mark. The Smashing Machine was released in the theaters on October 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: One Battle After Another Worldwide Box Office: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Action-Thriller Surpasses A Slasher Sequel & Eyes Next 2025 Target

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News