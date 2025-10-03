In addition to receiving rave reviews from both critics and cinephiles, Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest film, One Battle After Another, has not only become a strong Best Picture Oscar contender but is also making its presence felt at the global box office.

The action thriller has already surpassed the $60 million milestone worldwide (per Box Office Mojo) and is inches away from reaching the $30 million mark domestically. After beating Magnolia’s $48.5 million global haul, One Battle After Another has now become director Paul Thomas Anderson’s second-highest-grossing film, trailing only behind There Will Be Blood’s $76.2 million worldwide earnings.

As far as the 2025 box office is concerned, the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer recently outgrossed the popular slasher sequel I Know What You Did Last Summer, which earned $64.7 million worldwide. And now, the film is poised to outgross Osgood Perkins’ dark comedy horror movie, The Monkey. Read on to find out how much One Battle After Another needs to earn to outgross it globally.

One Battle After Another vs. The Monkey: Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $29.9 million

International: $36.5 million

Worldwide: $66.4 million

The Monkey – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $39.7 million

International: $29.2 million

Worldwide: $68.9 million

As the numbers indicate, One Battle After Another currently trails The Monkey by around $2.5 million in worldwide earnings. Given its momentum, it is expected to outperform it within the next few days.

One Battle After Another: Break-Even Point

Made on an estimated production budget of $140 million (The Numbers), the film needs to earn around $350 million worldwide to break even at the box office, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. So, it still has a long way to go before it begins to turn a profit.

What Is One Battle After Another About?

Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson (There Will Be Blood) and inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

