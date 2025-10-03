The Conjuring: Last Rites, the ninth overall entry in The Conjuring Universe, is marching toward the $300 million mark internationally and is on the verge of hitting the $450 million milestone worldwide. The top-grossing installment of the highest-grossing horror franchise ever has already grossed $444.1 million globally and continues to perform strongly. Currently standing as the 11th highest-grossing film of 2025, the horror blockbuster needs around $24 million more to secure a spot among the top 300 movies of all time at the global box office.

In its latest box office climb, Last Rites has outperformed several past hits, including Les Misérables (2012), Mrs. Doubtfire (1993), and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003). It has also recently surpassed Matt Damon’s 92%-rated spy action thriller, The Bourne Ultimatum (2007), which has a worldwide box office collection of $442.8 million. And now, The Conjuring: Last Rites is inches away from surpassing the lifetime earnings of a popular Will Smith-led sci-fi hit, Men in Black II (2002). Let’s see how much more Last Rites needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. Men in Black II – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo, here’s how the two films currently stand at the worldwide box office:

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary

North America: $163.2 million

International: $280.9 million

Worldwide: $444.1 million

Men in Black II – Box Office Summary

North America: $193.7 million

International: $251.4 million

Worldwide: $445.1 million

That’s a difference of just $1 million worldwide. At its current pace, The Conjuring: Last Rites is expected to overtake the Men in Black sequel within a day. Depending on when you’re reading this, the horror hit may have already crossed the milestone.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Eyes 2025’s Top 10

Currently, The Conjuring: Last Rites ranks 11th among 2025’s highest-grossing films, trailing Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps by about $77.4 million worldwide. With its upcoming digital release and despite competition from recent theatrical releases, the horror blockbuster still has a chance of overtaking First Steps. If it maintains momentum and good word-of-mouth, Last Rites could soon secure a coveted spot in the top 10 global earners of 2025.

More About The Conjuring: Last Rites

Directed by Michael Chaves and inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Trailer

