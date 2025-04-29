Hollywood actor Matt Damon is regarded as one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood. Initially, he gained recognition when he played the lead role in Francis Ford Coppola’s legal drama ‘The Rainmaker.’ He climbed the popularity charts by starring in the Oscar-winning drama ‘Good Will Hunting’ and the psychological thriller ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’. But the film that made him a household name was ‘The Bourne Identity’. Did you know Matt Damon was not the first actor who was approached to play the lead role in that film?

Matt Damon Replaced This Oscar Winner in The Bourne Identity

Before Matt Damon was finally cast as the titular protagonist in ‘The Bourne Identity’, another Hollywood star was approached for the role of Jason Bourne. And he was none other than the Academy Award-winning actor-filmmaker Brad Pitt. Brad Pitt could not star in the film because of scheduling conflicts with Tony Scott’s Spy Game, co-starring Robert Redford, which was released in 2001.

What Was The Bourne Identity All About?

Directed by Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow, American Made), the action thriller movie follows the story of a mysterious man who is rescued by an Italian boat in the middle of the sea. He is found with bullet wounds and with no memory of his past. When he begins to look for answers to learn about himself and his past, he is pursued by merciless assassins. With the help of his only friend, Marie (played by Franka Potente) and his incredible fighting skills, he must unearth the mystery in a race against time. The film was based on Robert Ludlum’s novel of the same name.

The Bourne Identity – Critics and Audience Feedback

The Bourne Identity has a critics’ score of 84% on the reviews aggregation portal Rotten Tomatoes and boasts an even better audience score of 93%. On IMDb, the film holds a user rating of 7.8/10. The success of the first film spawned three sequels: The Bourne Supremacy, The Bourne Ultimatum, and Jason Bourne.

Where to Stream The Bourne Identity?

The Bourne Identity and its three sequels are streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Jio Hotstar OTT platforms.

The Bourne Identity Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of The Bourne Identity here:

