The Last of Us universe is known for its gut-wrenching moments, and if you thought the show was done pulling at your heartstrings, think again! Season 2, episode 2 has left fans in emotional turmoil, and it all comes down to the closing song. The showrunner recently revealed the deeper meaning behind the tune that plays at the end of the episode, adding yet another layer to the story.

Now, we’re not talking about just any song, it’s the kind of track that sticks with you, the kind that makes you press pause, rewind, and wonder, “Did I just hear that right?” As the season adapts The Last of Us: Part II, the show is diving headfirst into some of the game’s most controversial and heartbreaking moments. One such moment is the brutal death of Joel Miller, a death that changes everything. Curious about how that song ties into the chaos? Keep reading!

The Last of Us Season 2 Ending Song Explained

The Last of Us Season 2 may have left us all emotionally wrecked after the brutal death of Joel, but the song that plays at the end of episode 2? Well, it’s a whole other level of emotional devastation, and depth. Craig Mazin, the showrunner, recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the choice of the song and its significance, revealing some truly mind-blowing layers.

The haunting folk tune “Through the Valley,” originally by Shawn James, is covered by none other than Ellie herself, Ashley Johnson. But here’s the twist: this version is a blend of new material and Johnson’s performance from the teaser trailer of The Last of Us Part II. Now, imagine the feels, hearing Johnson’s voice as Ellie’s mom, Anna, while you’re also dealing with the loss of Joel. Mazin explains it perfectly: “It is an interesting thing in a moment like this, when your only parent is taken from you and the parent you’ve never met, the one you don’t even know about, is there watching.”

What’s even more interesting is how the show is paying homage to the game’s music in subtle yet powerful ways. The band at the dance in the season’s premiere? They’re the same musicians who played this iconic song in the game. Everything connects, musically and emotionally. Even the episode title takes inspiration from the song, making it all feel like a beautiful, painful loop.

Mazin further emphasizes the importance of Johnson’s voice, not just as Ellie, but as a symbolic presence of her mom’s watchful gaze. It’s almost as if Anna is there, watching over Ellie as she endures this unthinkable loss. The show is dropping some serious musical breadcrumbs, and if you’re not paying attention, you’re missing out on the emotional punch. You’ve been warned!

How The Ending Song Connects With The Last of Us?

The ending song in The Last of Us season 2, episode 2, isn’t just a melancholic tune, it’s an emotional time bomb with deep ties to the game and a profound reflection of the journey ahead for Ellie. After Joel’s brutal death at the hands of Abby, the episode closes with a haunting cover of Shawn James’ “Through the Valley,” performed by none other than Ellie’s original voice actress, Ashley Johnson. The track itself has become a signature piece for the franchise, tying back to Ellie’s first introduction in The Last of Us Part II, where she’s heard listening to James’ original version.

But this isn’t just about a song; it’s about setting the stage for Ellie’s emotional unraveling. The lyrics hit hard, with lines like “My mind and my gun, they comfort me”, perfectly mirroring Ellie’s path forward. After losing Joel, Ellie will use her grief and anger as fuel for a vengeful rampage, one that will leave her humanity in tatters. The chilling line, “I can’t walk on the path of the right because I’m wrong,” could easily be Ellie’s motto as she walks the thin line between hero and villain.

With a line like “How can you save the world from itself?” the song drives home the futility of violence, hinting at the tragic, cyclical nature of the revenge-fueled storyline ahead. This isn’t just a song; it’s a haunting premonition of Ellie’s future, and it perfectly encapsulates the show’s raw emotional punch.

