Hell’s Kitchen just got hotter. Daredevil: Born Again has officially flipped the billy club on the MCU. After years of cameos, courtroom sass, and brief rooftop brooding, Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock finally gets his full-blown Marvel Studios redemption arc. And no, this isn’t just a moody reboot, it’s a spiritual successor with new scars, old grudges, and enough street-level drama to make even Wilson Fisk sweat through his signature white suit.

Season 1 didn’t waste time throwing Matt back into the fire, hello trauma, betrayal, and awkward office romances. With Heather Glenn stirring up chaos and Fisk trading crime lord hats for political power, the stakes have never felt grimmer (or more binge-worthy). While the Netflix run gave us blood, ninjas, and hallway fights for the ages, Born Again leans deeper into the emotional mess that is Matt’s life.

So grab your rosary and red suit, because this version of Daredevil isn’t just born again. He’s reborn, wrecked, and ready to rumble. Scroll down to check out the ranking of all episodes based on their IMDb ratings.

1. Straight To Hell (Episode 9, IMDb 9/10)

Episode 9 earns its 9/10 rating by flipping the script on every corner! Vanessa’s shady past is exposed, Dex’s deadly mission takes center stage, and Fisk’s power grabs hit a whole new level. Fresh from the hospital, Murdock teams up with Castle, and things get explosive! This episode keeps you on the edge of your seat, from EVIL power outages to martial law chaos. Add a shocking mid-credits scene where Castle starts to break free, and you’ve got a thrilling episode with more twists than a pretzel. Must-watch, and not just for the fight scenes!

2. Isle Of Joy (Episode 8, IMDb 9/10)

Daredevil: Born Again Episode 8 struts into the 9/10 club with a power-packed punch! Fisk’s manipulations hit peak villainy, Vanessa’s icy decisions freeze your heart, and Dex’s escape plan is straight out of a crime thriller. Murdock’s hero moment, jumping in front of a bullet, feels like a punchy “I’m still the man” moment. This episode piles on the jaw-dropping twists, shady deals at the Black & White Ball, and mind-blowing confrontations, leaving you begging for more. If you didn’t already love Daredevil, this one’s gonna seal the deal and have you rooting for the guy in the red suit!

3. Excessive Force (Episode 6, IMDb 8.7/10)

Episode 6 brings the intensity with an 8.8/10 rating, making your heart race! Fisk is on a power trip, raising stakes and threatening Luca, while Muse’s creepy art gallery made of human blood takes center stage, yikes! Fisk’s new Anti-Vigilante Task Force (AVTF) hits hard, but Daredevil’s big comeback steals the show. Murdock finally puts on his mask, fights off creepy art-obsessed villains, and saves Angela, though Muse slips through his fingers. It’s a solid mix of tension, action, and chaos, keeping you hooked until the end. A must-see for the plot twists alone!

4. The Hollow Of His Hand (Episode 3, IMDb 8.6/10)

Episode 3 scores a solid 8.6/10, delivering a gripping look at Fisk’s attempts to maintain order in his criminal empire while trying to look “squeaky clean” as mayor. The tension between him and Vanessa adds a juicy layer to the drama. Meanwhile, Murdock plays the courtroom game, revealing Ayala’s heroic alter ego, White Tiger. But of course, things take a dark turn when vigilante justice and deadly consequences collide. Add in some gang warfare, courtroom drama, and a chilling death, and you’ve got an episode that keeps you on the edge of your seat!

5. Heaven’s Half Hour (Episode 1, IMDb 8.5/10)

Daredevil: Born Again Episode 1 kicks things off with a solid 8.5/10 rating, and for good reason! Murdock is trying to move on, but it’s hard to stay retired when your old enemies and your past keep creeping back in. From the intense attack on Foggy to Daredevil’s dramatic return, the episode dives into emotional conflict and explosive action. Enter Wilson Fisk’s political rise and his very personal threats to Murdock. It’s a riveting setup for the chaos to come. With relationships on the rocks and a new villain on the scene, you won’t want to miss a second of this high-stakes start!

6. Optics (Episode 2, IMDb 8.4/10)

With an 8.4/10 rating, Episode 2 kicks off with a gritty subway encounter that quickly escalates into a murder mystery. Enter Hector Ayala, aka White Tiger, who gets caught in a deadly mess with corrupt cops. Murdock believes in Ayala’s innocence and defends him, all while Fisk plays the political game, threatening to expose Gallo’s secrets. Throw in some tense courtroom moments and a good ol’ vigilante face-off, and this episode proves that even a mayor’s dirty laundry isn’t safe from Murdock’s radar. The stakes keep rising, what a ride!

7. Sic, Semper, Systema (Episode 4, IMDb 8.3/10)

Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4 scores an 8.3/10 on IMDb, and it doesn’t disappoint! Murdock’s investigation into Ayala’s murder heats up, bringing him face-to-face with the mysterious and deadly Punisher symbol. Meanwhile, Fisk’s mayoral plans take a hit thanks to gang wars, a drunk protégé, and some juicy leaks. But the real kicker? Murdock and Castle face off in a tense moment about justice, with Castle calling out Murdock’s reluctance to exact vengeance. Add in some shocking revelations about Fisk’s personal life and a creepy serial killer draining blood, and you’ve got an episode that keeps you on the edge of your seat!

8. With Interest (Episode 5, IMDb 8.1/10)

Episode 5 nails a thrilling Saint Patrick’s Day heist with a touch of Murdock charm! Despite being denied a loan, Murdock ends up saving the day when a group of robbers, working for Luca, take hostages at New York Mutual Bank. With a rare diamond on the line, Murdock sneaks in to foil their plans and impresses the negotiator, Detective Kim, while dishing out some street justice. As Devlin tries to escape disguised as a cop, Murdock ensures justice is served! Oh, and dinner with Khan’s family? Plot twist, he’s got a new ally in town!

9. Art For Art’s Sake (Episode 7, IMDb 8/10)

Daredevil: Born Again Episode 7 serves up a pulse-pounding chase as Murdock and the AVTF race to find Muse, with one huge twist! After Angela reveals Daredevil’s heroics, Muse’s lair becomes the scene of a life-or-death rescue mission. Bastian, the troubled artist-turned-killer, confronts Glenn, leading to a shocking moment where she shoots Muse dead. Daredevil swoops in to save her before the AVTF claims all the glory. Fisk, ever the manipulator, spins the narrative, and Luca’s fate takes a fatal turn, thanks to a deadly trap set by none other than Vanessa. The drama’s thick, and the stakes just keep rising!

