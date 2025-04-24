The second season of The Last of Us series premiered on 13th April 2025, and the show was officially renewed for a third season even before Season 2’s arrival. As you know, The Last of Us Season 1 was based on Naughty Dog’s 2013 action-adventure game The Last of Us Part I. And the show’s ongoing second season is based on the 2020 game The Last of Us Part II.

Season 3 Expected Plot

The shocking death of Pedro Pascal’s character Joel in the second episode of Season 2 has turned things around. It has become a bit trickier to guess what the season 3 has in store for us. We have a feeling that Season 2’s plot in the remaining episodes will revolve around how Ellie and the residents of Jackson, Wyoming, will go about dealing with the devastating events shown and the tragic and massive losses incurred in the second episode, including intermittent flashback sequences with Pedro Pascal.

So, Season 3’s expected story will probably follow how Ellie and Dina will team up and make it their mission to bring Abby to justice for what she did to Joel. Joel was a father-figure protector of Ellie, and Dina was present when the brutal murder happened. As expected in Last of Us Season 2, the third season might also include flashback sequences of Pedro Pascal’s character (it’s far-fetched, but at least we would like to believe that will happen). Ellie said in the last episode that she would kill every member of Abby’s gang. So, Season 3 should likely focus on that angle. But nothing is confirmed, so it’s just a calculated guess at best.

Moreover, a major part of the Season 2 game is yet to be covered in the series. So, whatever story is left out of the game should be covered in The Last of Us Season 3 series. It has been said earlier that the series will mostly stay true to the game’s core story.

Season 3 Expected Release Window

The Last of Us Season 1 premiered in January 2023 and ended in March 2023, while Season 2 came out in April 2025 and will conclude in May 2025. So, there is a gap of two years between when S1 ended and S2 began. But it seems that the period between Season 2’s end and Season 3’s arrival might be a bit shorter than that. So, the expected release window of The Last of Us Season 3 should be sometime in January or February 2027.

The Last Of Us Plot

Set against the backdrop of a world overrun by zombie-like creatures after a widespread fungal infection, Season 1 revolves around the story of the show’s two main characters, Joel (played by Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey), and how they travel across America while fighting many dangers. Season 2 is set five years after the events shown in the first season, where they live with Joel’s brother in Jackson, Wyoming.

Critical Feedback

The series has received a phenomenal response from critics and viewers so far. Overall, the show has a critics’ score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes and an IMDb user rating of 8.7/10.

