In a move that left fans gasping for breath, The Last of Us season 2, episode 2, just shattered IMDb records for HBO, setting a jaw-dropping new benchmark. The stakes couldn’t be higher as the post-apocalyptic drama delivers a gut-punch of an episode that changes everything we thought we knew.

Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), a new face with a vendetta, pulls off a shocking and brutal move by taking down Joel (Pedro Pascal), avenging her father’s death at the hands of the Fireflies. Meanwhile, Jackson is on the edge of chaos as hordes of infected descend, and Tommy (Gabriel Luna) and Maria (Rutina Wesley) scramble to hold the town together. This is the moment when the show veers into unpredictable territory, and if you thought you knew where things were headed, well, brace yourself. The story just got darker, and HBO ensures the world knows it. With a record-setting episode, the Last of Us universe is expanding, rapidly and ruthlessly.

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2 IMDb Rating

The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 has officially gone down in history as the highest-rated episode in the series, scoring an impressive 9.5 out of 10 on IMDb based on over 13,000 reviews. That’s right, folks. The same platform where controversial shows and movies often get slammed with endless 1-star reviews has given this one a standing ovation.

The fact that episode 2 reached such a high rating amid the digital chaos surrounding high-profile releases is a feat in itself. If you thought the death of Joel (Pedro Pascal) would tear the fanbase apart, think again. Despite the polarizing reactions to the game’s original storyline, TV audiences seem to be on board with this bold twist, and that’s saying something.

This episode’s success is even more impressive when you consider the history of review-bombing that’s haunted The Last of Us. Remember season 1, episode 3 (“Long, Long Time”)? It had an 8.7 rating, but some of those 1-star ratings were definitely more about controversy than quality.

Yet, despite potential attempts to bring down episode 2’s score, it’s holding strong, and that’s a good omen for the rest of the season. This episode didn’t just survive, it thrived, leaving fans with a gut-punch of a moment well-received by those who appreciate the show’s fearless storytelling. With such a strong reception, it looks like The Last of Us isn’t losing any steam. Could it be the perfect storm brewing for season 2’s future? Only time will tell, but for now, viewers are strapped in, ready for the ride.

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2 Review

The Last of Us season 2, episode 2, titled “Through the Valley”, isn’t just the Joel Dies episode; it’s a full-blown emotional ambush in post-apocalyptic packaging. Sure, Joel’s brutal exit steals the spotlight (and our collective will to live), but there’s way more to unpack than Pedro Pascal’s farewell. This episode doesn’t just break hearts, it flips the narrative table. Joel’s death is less a “tragic farewell” and more an “emotional jump scare,” coming out of nowhere like a clicker on caffeine. And Ellie? She’s already spiraling into vengeance mode faster than you can say “Firefly.”

Yet, underneath the chaos and carnage, “Through the Valley” lays the groundwork for Ellie’s evolution. This isn’t just her revenge tour, this is her identity crisis, grief-fueled hero arc, and moral breakdown all in one moody package. And while Abby’s introduction gives us a new contender in the moral grey Olympics, Kaitlyn Dever still has some winning over to do. Her Abby is complex, but killing Joel this early? It’s gonna take more than teary stares to earn redemption.

Meanwhile, Jackson’s medieval siege scene is pure HBO spectacle, chaotic, dramatic, and crawling with infected. And the infected don’t just come for brains, they bring symbolism. Just like the cordyceps creeping through the town’s plumbing, Joel’s secrets are seeping through the cracks, and Ellie’s immunity isn’t exactly under wraps anymore.

This episode shouts one thing loud and clear: The Last of Us doesn’t do half-measures. Joel’s gone, but the emotional debt he left behind is coming due, and Ellie’s the one stuck paying in pain, rage, and probably blood. Buckle up. The real game just started.

