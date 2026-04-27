Jon Favreau helmed Star Wars: The Mandalorian, featuring Pedro Pascal in the lead role, and it is shaping up to have a strong debut at the domestic box office. If the latest estimates hold, the film will mark one of the strongest starts and rank among the top opening weekends among Pedro’s last 5 releases. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Strong start on the cards for the Pedro Pascal starrer

According to Box Office Pro’s latest report, The Mandalorian and Grogu are now tracking to earn between $90 million and $100 million on their opening weekend at the box office in North America. Initially, the film was tracking to earn between $70 million and $80 million in North America. As days go by, the projected range could change further. But it will not surpass the last Star Wars film, as 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker collected $177.4 million on its opening weekend in North America. Despite that, it is expected to have a strong start.

Where it stands among Pedro Pascal’s last 5 films’ debut weekend collections

Based on current tracking, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu are likely to land at #2 among Pedro Pascal’s last five debut weekends at the North American box office. It would sit just behind The Fantastic Four: First Steps [$117.6 million] while comfortably surpassing Gladiator II, The Wild Robot, and two more movies.

Check out the debut weekends of the last 5 films of Pedro Pascal

The Fantastic Four: First Steps — $117.6 million Gladiator II — $55.0 million The Wild Robot — $35.79 million Materialists — $11.3 million Eddington — $4.4 million

Even at the lower end of the projections, the Star Wars title is set to nearly double the debut of Gladiator II and significantly outgross Pascal’s last 5 debuts. This highlights the massive pull of Star Wars, combined with the popularity of the Mandalorian storyline. Barring any surprises, a #2 finish among his last five films’ debuts will reinforce his growing box office presence. With a little bit more push, it might even beat The Fantastic Four: First Steps and take the top spot.

What is the film about?

The film’s official synopsis states, “Following the fall of the Galactic Empire, during a period where remaining Imperial warlords threaten the galaxy, the New Republic enlists Din Djarin and his apprentice Grogu to rescue Rotta the Hutt in exchange for information from the Hutt clan on a New Republic target.” Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu will be released on May 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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